Serum microRNAs as new criteria for referral to early palliative care services in advanced cancer patients

BBC
Urine test hope for early liver cancer diagnosis
Scientists in Scotland have made a discovery that could lead to a urine test for liver cancer. Staff at the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute in Glasgow have identified a metabolite never found before in mammals which could indicate the presence of the disease. There is currently no definitive urine...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
KXLY
Outcomes Worse for Black Patients With Head, Neck Cancer in Clinical Trials
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with head and neck cancer enrolled in clinical trials, outcomes are worse for Black versus White participants, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Jeffrey C. Liu, M.D., from the Lewis...
Journal Inquirer
How to stay proactive about your health with multi-cancer early detection screening
(BPT) - There are many ways to be proactive about staying healthy—from having a balanced diet and getting enough sleep to exercising. Having recommended cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies is another way to take control of your health. These single-cancer screenings can find specific cancers at earlier stages, before someone experiences symptoms.
physiciansweekly.com
Patients with Kidney Disease: Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service Called KidneyPal
The following is a summary of “Creating KidneyPal: A Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service for People with Kidney Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain and Symptom Management by Lakin et al. Kidney disease patients have significant unmet palliative care requirements and are neglected by specialized palliative...
Alternative medicine for cancer — it is very dangerous
As I have mentioned before, I occasionally answer questions on Quora regarding alternative medicine treatments for cancer. Of course, there are few, if any, alternative "medicines" that have been shown to treat cancer effectively in large, randomized, double-blind clinical trials. If they actually worked, we'd just call it medicine.
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Healthline
Your FAQs Answered: When Lung Cancer Treatment Stops Working
Lung cancer is the type of cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you develop lung cancer, your recommended treatment plan will depend partly on your specific diagnosis and overall health. It may include one or more of the following:. surgery.
MedicalXpress
Gastroesophageal reflux disease causally linked to lung cancer
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is causally associated with lung cancer risk, according to a study published online Dec. 8 in Cancer Medicine. Lin Li, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University in China, and colleagues employed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach to examine the causal relationship between GERD and lung cancer. Independent single nucleotide polymorphisms that were highly linked to GERD were identified in a sample of 129,080 GERD patients. Data from genome-wide association studies were used to assess outcomes for lung cancer, including squamous cell lung cancer (LUSC) and lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) in 11,348 patients. To examine the potential causative association between GERD and risk for lung cancer, three MR statistical techniques were used.
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
ScienceBlog.com
Breakthrough in preventing aggressive form of chronic leukemia
Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) is a type of blood cancer that can progress slowly over many years. Some patients may need treatment to manage this disease, while others may be able to wait and monitor their condition. However, a small percentage of patients experience a transformation into a more aggressive form of the disease called secondary acute myeloid leukemia, which has limited treatment options.
physiciansweekly.com
Cervical Cancer Screening Patterns in SLE Women
The following is the summary of “Determinants of Cervical Cancer Screening Patterns Among Women With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus” published in the November 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Chung, et al. Cervical dysplasia is common in women with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) because human papillomavirus (HPV) infection persists in...
labroots.com
A Target to Reduce Toxicity of Cancer Therapies
Many medical treatments have toxicities, sometimes called adverse events , which can complicate a patient’s treatment regimen. Treatment-related adverse events can range from mild symptoms, like transient fatigue or nausea, to severe and lethal occurrences, including cardiac toxicity. Cardiac toxicity, which manifests as indications like acute myocardial infarction (MI),...
MedicalXpress
A step towards precision oncology for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma
Dr. Niklas Klümper, resident at the Clinic for Urology and working group leader at the Institute for Experimental Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), is investigating which patients with metastatic bladder cancer benefit from a new oncological form of therapy—antibody-drug conjugates—in order to be able to use these promising drugs efficiently. His new findings were published this December in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
MedicalXpress
Experts explain treatment options for a common cancer complication
Experts provide the first framework for treating a common and life-threatening metabolic complication of cancer known as hypercalcemia of malignancy in the Endocrine Society's new Clinical Practice Guideline. The guideline, titled "Treatment of Hypercalcemia of Malignancy in Adults: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear...
WQAD
A stem cell transplant treatment can stop MS in its tracks
LOS ANGELES — Multiple sclerosis impacts almost a million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms, but nothing to stop it from progressing; until now. Multiple sclerosis is slowly stealing Kathy...
MedicalXpress
COVID and your gut: How a healthy microbiome can reduce the severity of infection—and vice versa
A vast combination of microorganisms live in our gut, including bacteria, fungi and viruses. Collectively, we refer to this as the the microbiome. Despite their tiny size, these microbes have significant effects on our health and well-being. In fact, the microbiome is often referred to as the "second brain" due to the extensive relationship it has with the body's organs and systems.
A promising new Covid pill shows key advantages over Paxlovid in trial
A new antiviral pill for Covid was found to be as effective as Paxlovid at curbing mild to moderate illness among people at high risk of severe disease in a Phase 3 trial in China. The results, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggest that the treatment...
peerj.com
The rhythm of chemotherapy and cancer patients’ time perspectives
