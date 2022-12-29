Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel Just Revived a Villain Unseen for Four Decades
The mythos of Marvel Comics has spawned some memorable characters over the years, many of whom have now become the subjects of blockbuster movies and television shows. That being said, there are countless more who have shifted into some sort of obscurity — but it looks like one is making a comeback for the first time in years. Marvel recently released a preview for Scarlet Witch #1, the new solo comic following the adventures of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. As it turns out, those adventures will include the arrival of a lesser-known Namor villain, Herman Frayne / Doctor Hydro.
ComicBook
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
Tom Pelphrey Was ‘So Moved and Upset’ Over Ben’s Death on ‘Ozark’: ‘God That Was an Amazing Character’
Tom Pelphrey misses Ben Davis too. The actor — who received high praise for his portrayal of the Ozark character — admits he’s often more attracted to grittier roles like the one on the Netflix drama. 'Ozark' Cast: What They Look Like Off Screen “Usually, they don't let me within 10 feet of a comedy. […]
Bill Pence Dies: Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder Was 82
Bill Pence, a former VP at Janus Films who co-founded the integral Telluride Film Festival in 1974, has died. He was 82. The Telluride Daily Planet said Pence died December 6 after a long illness. A native of Minneapolis, Pence launched the Telluride fest with his wife, Stella, along with friend and film historian James Card, who became the event’s co-director, and Tom Luddy, who still co-directs the fest today. The inaugural festival at the Colorado burg’s Sheridan Opera House — and a local bar — featured tributes to Francis Ford Coppola, Gloria Swanson and Leni Riefenstahl and was a surprise...
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Just Made Box Office History in a Surprising Way
When it debuted in theaters last month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever provided an emotional and surprising conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action film, which followed Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the kingdom of Wakanda following the passing of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) has already touched the hearts of many fans, and grossed a significant amount of money at the box office in the process. As it turns out, Wakanda Forever's box office performance has now made history in an unexpected way. Wakanda Forever's current domestic box office run of $429+ million officially makes it the highest-grossing female-led superhero movie in the history of the United States box office.
tvinsider.com
13 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,’ Now 30 Years Old
Jane Seymour has said that she agreed to star in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman after discovering that her ex-husband had left her $9 million in debt. That inauspicious start aside, the CBS show’s legions of fans are, undoubtedly, glad she signed on the dotted line!. But Seymour, who played...
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Imagines Miles Teller as Nova for the MCU
Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a roll with their Phase Four lineup of films and things look real good going into Phase Five. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and reintroduce us to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Even though the new phase is set, fans can't help but think of ways to expand what they're doing. Nova is one of the major projects that are in development at the studio and excitement is pretty high. One fan created a design that sees Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller become the MCU's Nova.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
ComicBook
Will DC Make a Superman: Red Son Movie?
With a recent comment by DC Studios chief James Gunn suggesting Elseworlds projects are in the works for the new DC Universe on film, could one of those movies be an adaptation of Superman: Red Son? The best-selling comic from Kick-Ass writer Mark Millar and a team of artists including Dave Johnson has been turned into one of Warner's direct-to-home animated movies, and there have been numerous claims over the years that Warner Bros. was interested in adapting the story to live action. The series, which takes place in an alternate timeline where Superman crash-landed in Soviet Russia instead of Kansas, has had huge merchandising upside in the comics community.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Scores Best Thursday of Year, Projected to Cross $400 Million This Weekend
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to cross $400 million at the domestic box office this weekend, following a blockbuster day that took in the biggest Thursday haul of 2022 yesterday. The movie took in $20 million yesterday, breaking a record for any non-preview night Thursday this year (a few movies have topped that number for their preview nights ahead of big opening weekends). It dramatically out-earned the second Thursday of the year's biggest blockbuster to date, Top Gun: Maverick. The film is currently sitting at around $358 million at the domestic box office, and will likely surpass $400 million with a $50 million 3-day weekend.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kingpin Just Made a Deal With A Very Dangerous Avenger
Marvel's Kingpin is entering some dirty dealings with a very dangerous Avenger – as revealed in the latest Marvel previews! Joe Fixit #1 will see The Hulk's alter-ego Joe Fixit getting back to his criminal ways, out in Las Vegas. However, as Joe Fixit apparently goes full mobster, he also runs into another big figure of the crime world (in both reputation and stature), The Kingpin!
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
ComicBook
Disney Rings in the New Year With Help From My Hero Academia
Yes, the time has come. Today marks the first day of the new year, and it looks like 2023 will be a busy one for Disney. The company has more movies and shows on the horizon than fans surely realize. This includes a number of anime courtesy of Disney+, and the service is now reminding fans as much with help from My Hero Academia.
ComicBook
Danny Phantom Creator Gives Chainsaw Man a Nickelodeon Makeover
When it comes to Nickelodeon, few creators are as well known as Butch Hartman. The animator is responsible for making some of the network's most popular series from The Fairly OddParents to Bunsen Is a Beast. Of course, one of his most popular works remains Danny Phantom, and the show's cult following seems to grow bigger by the day. And in a new video, Hartman shattered anime's fourth wall by bringing Chainsaw Man into his family-friendly series.
ComicBook
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Details Jane's Style Evolution in Season 4 (Exclusive)
With three seasons under their belts, the characters in HBO Max's Doom Patrol have gone on quite the journey and now with the fan favorite series in its fourth season when it comes to Diane Guerrero's Jane that journey has in part manifested itself in a fashion evolution. Season 4 of Doom Patrol has seen Jane's style mix it up a bit with a look that is a lot more distinctive and more defined from when we first met her in looking like what Guerrero described as a "shell of herself' back in Season 1. Now, Guerrero tells ComicBook.com about how Jane's new look is reflective of the shift in the character's personality and a mirror to just how much she's grown.
ComicBook
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Reveals Her Favorite Part of Playing Jane (Exclusive)
The fourth season of Doom Patrol is well underway on HBO Max with the new season taking the beloved characters — and the viewers — on what may be their more significant and harrowing journey yet as they confront their own mortality. But the journey hasn't just been significant for viewers and fans of the DC comics inspired series and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Diane Guerrero explained her favorite part of playing Jane, as well as what she's learned from the character herself.
ComicBook
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
ComicBook
Several Iconic Movie Trilogies Leaving Netflix in the Next Three Days
Three of the most successful film trilogies in recent memory are leaving Netflix on January 1, 2023. Responsible for more than $2.5 billion in combined box office, the Austin Powers, Rush Hour, and Men in Black series are all vacating the streaming giant in the coming days. They will join big hits like Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel, as well as four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films (the original trilogy, and the CGI-animated TMNT). In some cases we can easily guess where the movies will land next, in others we aren't quite so sure.
Comments / 0