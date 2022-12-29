Homemade Mexican ice cream comes to Clayton
CLAYTON — A family-owned paletería has chosen Clayton for its third location. Uncle and nephew duo Daniel Torres and Carlos Torres are co-owners of Vida Dulce, which celebrated its grand opening last month at 11761 U.S. 70 Business in the shopping center that’s home to Lowes Foods. Vida Dulce is a Mexican-based paletería that features various food and dessert items, […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Homemade Mexican ice cream comes to Clayton first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0