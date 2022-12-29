Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, ALBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Related
Bham Now
NEW: Santos Coffee opens 3rd Birmingham location on Acton Road
Attention, over the mountain friends—Santos Coffee on Acton Road is officially open. Here’s what you need to know about the new location. If you haven’t heard—which I highly doubt—Santos Coffee is a Guatemalan coffee shop that serves unique, high-quality coffee blends. Now, the Acton Road community can enjoy a fresh brew closer to home.
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
birminghamtimes.com
15 Businesses and Eateries We Were Heartbroken to see Close in Birmingham Area
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center in town for many years. The...
Retrograde Dept: Taylor Young opens west Birmingham clothing store
When Taylor Young held a recent grand opening for her clothing store in West Birmingham it was also a homecoming. The 27-year-old entrepreneur opened her location in a shopping plaza on 3rd Ave. West owned by her family. Family, friends and consumers joined Young in October to celebrate Retrograde Dept.,...
Bham Now
18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023
Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
Bham Now
Birmingham improves food access with $298,736 grant award
The City of Birmingham received $298,736 from U.S. Department of Agriculture through their Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production grant program. The city plans to use the money to help support research and increase resources around food access. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for Birmingham. Why...
Bham Now
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
Bham Now
7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day
Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ABC 33/40 News
107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store
Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
wbrc.com
I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
wvtm13.com
Warm start to the year signals stormy weather ahead
Impact Weather Ahead: New Year’s Day felt more like April First than January First, and that warmth sets up some trouble with stormy weather in the first week of the New Year. Check the video forecast for the latest. HAPPY NEW YEAR!. Sunday’s high in the 70s did not...
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
cahabasun.com
Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery
After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
cahabasun.com
A look ahead at 2023: 'Beautiful' land may lead Trussville news in 2023
Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
wbrc.com
Lakeview bars warning about fake NYE bar crawl tickets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about tickets being sold for a New Year’s Eve Birmingham bar crawl event that bar owners say is fake. Unfortunately, this is not the first time scammers have created fake events with fake tickets to steal people’s money.
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
Comments / 5