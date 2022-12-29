ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

NEW: Santos Coffee opens 3rd Birmingham location on Acton Road

Attention, over the mountain friends—Santos Coffee on Acton Road is officially open. Here’s what you need to know about the new location. If you haven’t heard—which I highly doubt—Santos Coffee is a Guatemalan coffee shop that serves unique, high-quality coffee blends. Now, the Acton Road community can enjoy a fresh brew closer to home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023

Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham improves food access with $298,736 grant award

The City of Birmingham received $298,736 from U.S. Department of Agriculture through their Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production grant program. The city plans to use the money to help support research and increase resources around food access. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for Birmingham. Why...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day

Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store

Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Warm start to the year signals stormy weather ahead

Impact Weather Ahead: New Year’s Day felt more like April First than January First, and that warmth sets up some trouble with stormy weather in the first week of the New Year. Check the video forecast for the latest. HAPPY NEW YEAR!. Sunday’s high in the 70s did not...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery

After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Lakeview bars warning about fake NYE bar crawl tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about tickets being sold for a New Year’s Eve Birmingham bar crawl event that bar owners say is fake. Unfortunately, this is not the first time scammers have created fake events with fake tickets to steal people’s money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

