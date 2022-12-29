Clayton OKs space for dental practice
CLAYTON — The Town Council on Dec. 19 cleared the way for a dental practice in the Riverwood community. Specifically, the council rezoned 2.145 acres at Pritchard and Riverwood Ranch roads for business use. In a memo, the planning staff said business zoning made sense for the small tract, which is near a shopping center that’s home to Food Lion […]
