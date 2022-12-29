ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton OKs space for dental practice

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

CLAYTON — The Town Council on Dec. 19 cleared the way for a dental practice in the Riverwood community. Specifically, the council rezoned 2.145 acres at Pritchard and Riverwood Ranch roads for business use. In a memo, the planning staff said business zoning made sense for the small tract, which is near a shopping center that’s home to Food Lion […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Clayton OKs space for dental practice first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Amazon center to open in 2023 in Fayetteville

Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wfdd.org

Cats are being euthanized at high rates in NC shelters, report shows

Cats are euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters, according to a report released by the state department of agriculture. A facility run by the Town of Ayden euthanized 91% of the cats they took in last year. Six other shelters had rates above 70%. But Heather Overton, with the state Department of Agriculture, says the statistics don’t tell the whole story.
AYDEN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors

BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location

RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Thai Thai Cuisine, Taste of China

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Thai Thai Cuisine in Holly Springs, Taste of China in Wilson. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Thai Thai Cuisine in Holly Springs, Taste of China in Wilson.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
nomadlawyer.org

Duke Chapel: A Unique Christian Church & A Historical Landmark

Tourist Attractions: Duke Chapel, Durham, A Historical Landmark. Duke Chapel is a stunning church located on Duke University’s Durham campus. It is the highest building in Durham County. It is a historic landmark, a unique Christian church, a magnificent structure both in design and rich in ministry built with a uniquely interdenominational purpose and character.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Dec. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday: Smithfield Boston Butt pork roast, Blackeye peas, Jiffy mix

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has a new set of e-Vic deals starting Dec. 30 and a 4-Day E-Vic Sale through Jan. 1 including Smithfield Boston Butt pork roast, Blackeye peas, Red Baron pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, asparagus and more!
RALEIGH, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy