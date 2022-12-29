Read full article on original website
Shirley Lake
3d ago
This is horrible. They should make sure those cretins never see the light of day. RIP 🙏
MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police
UPDATE: An ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers at a Route 46 motel, state authorities confirmed. James Allandale, 61, opened fire on officers who found him at the Knights Inn Pinebook before midnight on...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested for fatal shooting on Christmas
A Jersey City man has been arrested for a fatal shooting on Christmas that claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Multiple families displaced from fire in Paterson
The flames broke out inside a multi-family home on Harrison Street in Paterson around 10 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Christmas night murder of Khalil Lockett in Jersey City. According to police, Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City was charged for murder and related weapons possession charges. He was taken into custody on Friday at his place of employment in Jersey City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. Police reports show that at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. “Responding officers The post Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Arrested for Involvement in Fatal Shooting of Khaliq Lockett
On December 30, 2022, Eddie Webb, a 43-year-old man from Jersey City, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Khaliq Lockett, which occurred on December 25, 2022. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Webb is charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a...
Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
jcitytimes.com
Man Arrested in Fatal Christmas Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette
A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, members of the office’s homicide unit arrested Eddie Webb in connection with the death of 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett on Christmas day. The shooting took place...
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin
A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
Newark police officer who witnessed theft is struck by fleeing suspect’s car
A Newark police officer was struck by a car early Saturday morning as he approached suspects in the act of stealing a GPS device from a vehicle, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The unidentified officer was transported to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of non-life-threatening-injuries, according...
Police: Teen charged in shooting of 14-year-old in Jersey City
Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive. Authorities say that the 14-year-old was shot in the left thigh.
Man shot to death on New Year’s Day in Newark
A man died Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times in Newark, authorities said. Officers were called to the 100 block of Rose Terrace at 7:51 a.m. and found Keith Holland, 45, of Newark, with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Holland was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:14 a.m.
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
jcitytimes.com
Two Jersey City Youths Charged in Fatal Union City Stabbing
Two Jersey City youths have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Union City last week. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, a preliminary investigation has determined that last Tuesday five juveniles were involved in an altercation leading to the stabbing of two young people, one fatally.
Law & Odor: K9 Sniffs Out Crack, Loaded Gun During Route 46 Stop In Little Ferry
A motorist who refused to let a Little Ferry officer search his SUV following a stop on Route 46 was arrested, authorities said, after a police dog led his partner to crack and a loaded gun. Officer James Serio stopped the 2012 Honda CRV with dark-tinted windows after the registration...
Unidentified man found fatally shot in head in NJ: officials
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of an unidentified man shot in the head Thursday night, authorities said.
Five injured in two Jersey City shootings
UPDATE: Two in ICU after separate shootings. At least five people were wounded in what appears to be two shooting incidents in Jersey City Thursday night, according to police radio transmissions. Jersey City police have provide no information related to the shootings, which are believed to have occurred between 9:30...
NJ Suspects Ditch Stolen Car In Wild NY Pursuit, Captured With Loaded Gun: Police
Three New Jersey men including one carjacking suspect were arrested and a fourth at large after leading police on a chase Hutchinson River Parkway in a stolen vehicle that they ditched on the side of the highway, authorities said.Justin McKinney, 18, of Kearny, Frank L.D. Clark, 20, of Newark …
Police find parents of young girl discovered wandering alone in Bronx on New Year's Eve
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
