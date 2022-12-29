ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George West, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

McMullen County's Timms, Taylor earn cross country honors

McMullen County's Brandon Timms and Camie Taylor were named to Texas High School Coaches Association Cross Country Super Elite Teams recently. Timms was chosen to the Class 1A boys team while Taylor was selected to the Class 1A girls team. Timms finished 10th at the UIL State Cross Country Championships...
MCMULLEN COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Sinton's Martinez named to Super Elite Team

Sinton's Zeriah Martinez was named to the Class 4A Girls Cross Country Super Elite Team announced recently. Martinez finished fourth in the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 4 in Round Rock with a time of 11 minutes, 43.1 seconds over the 2-mile course. Nominees for the Super Elite...
SINTON, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Eden Rose Alaniz, The First Baby of 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - CHRISTUS Spohn Corpus Christi welcomed the New Year with the birth of Eden Rose Alaniz, the first baby of 2023. Born January 1, at 12:43 AM and delivered by Dr. Lira, this little firecracker rang in the new year with her parents, Elyssa and Brandon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high

VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!

Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
ODESSA, TX
mysoutex.com

Goliad County Library offering academic program

The Goliad County Library’s academic program for children age 3-5 years old is held each Thursday, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will run through April. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 of the current school year. The program will combine storytelling, crafts, music, read-a-loud...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Abbott, border states prepare for deluge of crossings with Title 42 ending

With Title 42 enforcement ending Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the leaders of other border states are preparing for an expected deluge of illegal entries into the U.S. The anticipation of the end of Trump-era public health authority, which allowed Border Patrol agents to immediately expel illegal crossers for fear of spreading COVID-19, has already led to a surge of new entries, with the El Paso Sector at the southern border and the northern sector including Vermont seeing record numbers of illegal crossings.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
TEXAS STATE
mysoutex.com

Berclair Mansion offering Jan. 1 tour

A Christmas tour will be held at the Berclair Mansion at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1. No reservations are needed. Tickets are sold at the door and are $10 per person, regardless of age. Cash or check only. Photographs will not be allowed inside the mansion. All tours...
BEEVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy