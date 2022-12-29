Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
McMullen County's Timms, Taylor earn cross country honors
McMullen County's Brandon Timms and Camie Taylor were named to Texas High School Coaches Association Cross Country Super Elite Teams recently. Timms was chosen to the Class 1A boys team while Taylor was selected to the Class 1A girls team. Timms finished 10th at the UIL State Cross Country Championships...
mysoutex.com
Sinton's Martinez named to Super Elite Team
Sinton's Zeriah Martinez was named to the Class 4A Girls Cross Country Super Elite Team announced recently. Martinez finished fourth in the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 4 in Round Rock with a time of 11 minutes, 43.1 seconds over the 2-mile course. Nominees for the Super Elite...
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
New January forecast: Improving odds for rain
On the last day of 2022 the Climate Prediction Center updated their forecast for January and it brings some good news.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Eden Rose Alaniz, The First Baby of 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - CHRISTUS Spohn Corpus Christi welcomed the New Year with the birth of Eden Rose Alaniz, the first baby of 2023. Born January 1, at 12:43 AM and delivered by Dr. Lira, this little firecracker rang in the new year with her parents, Elyssa and Brandon.
Texas’ biggest lotto payouts of 2022 — Did scratch tickets out-perform draws?
2022's luck was spread out across the state, with winners hauling in millions from a slew of cities.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high
VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
12newsnow.com
Gone but never forgotten | Remembering those we lost in Southeast Texas in 2022
This year, many lost loved ones. While they may be gone, they will never be forgotten. We are taking a moment to remember those who will always be with us.
One killed, Lamesa man injured after crash in Martin Co., DPS said
One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
mysoutex.com
Goliad County Library offering academic program
The Goliad County Library’s academic program for children age 3-5 years old is held each Thursday, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will run through April. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 of the current school year. The program will combine storytelling, crafts, music, read-a-loud...
mysoutex.com
Abbott, border states prepare for deluge of crossings with Title 42 ending
With Title 42 enforcement ending Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the leaders of other border states are preparing for an expected deluge of illegal entries into the U.S. The anticipation of the end of Trump-era public health authority, which allowed Border Patrol agents to immediately expel illegal crossers for fear of spreading COVID-19, has already led to a surge of new entries, with the El Paso Sector at the southern border and the northern sector including Vermont seeing record numbers of illegal crossings.
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
KTBS
Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
mysoutex.com
Berclair Mansion offering Jan. 1 tour
A Christmas tour will be held at the Berclair Mansion at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1. No reservations are needed. Tickets are sold at the door and are $10 per person, regardless of age. Cash or check only. Photographs will not be allowed inside the mansion. All tours...
wtaw.com
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
