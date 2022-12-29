Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Price Tumbles Below Support, Why This Could Be Strong Bearish
Dogecoin extended its decline below the $0.070 support against the US Dollar. DOGE could continue to move down towards the $0.0620 support zone. DOGE gained pace and traded below the $0.072 support against the US dollar. The price is trading below the $0.0700 zone and the 100 simple moving average...
Most Public Crypto Firms Underperformed Bitcoin In 2022, Miners Hit Worst
Data shows almost all the big public crypto companies have underperformed Bitcoin this year, with the mining firms taking an especially hard hit. Most Public Mining Companies Saw Drawdowns Of 90% Or More In 2022. As per the year-end report from Arcane Research, 2022 was a very challenging year for...
Bitcoin Investor Sentiment Remains Steady As BTC Stalls At $16,000
Bitcoin investor sentiment has reached a standstill amid struggling prices in the market. While the digital asset continues to hold the $16,000 level, investors have backed off from the market, ensuring no significant movements either up or down, and as a result, investor sentiment hasn’t moved. Bitcoin Investors Still...
Santiment: Bitcoin Will Trend Lower Because Whales Are Still Selling
The impact of bitcoin whales and their activities has always been felt in the general market. This goes from buying to selling, and just the way they move their coins. Once again, these whales still hold sway in the market and their activity could spell a bottom signal. Santiment Says...
These Are The Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Historically, 2022 could end up being the second-worst year for Bitcoin since 2011. At the current price, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) performance of -65%, topped only by 2018 when the price lost -73% in one year. As Arcane Research notes in its year-end report for 2022, physical gold (-1%...
Ethereum Price Signals Bearish Moves, Test of $1,100 Seems Possible
Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,200 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to move down below the $1,180 support zone. Ethereum is attempting a minor upside correction towards the $1,200 barrier. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Decentraland (MANA) Sheds 90% In 2022 Despite Solid NFT Volume Performance
Decentraland (MANA), the cryptocurrency launched in 2020 by Ariel Meilich and Esteban Ordano, failed to take advantage of some of the positive developments that happened within its ecosystem this year as it closes 2022 in a “beaten” state. Over the last 12 months, the digital coin has shed...
Bitcoin Price Consolidates In Key Range, What Could Trigger Next Move
Bitcoin price is still facing resistance below $17,000. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $16,000 support zone. Bitcoin is still showing bearish signs below the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Ethereum Finishes 2022 With ATH Correlation To Bitcoin, Despite The Merge
Data shows Ethereum’s year of high correlation with Bitcoin is coming to an end with the metric hitting ATH values. Ethereum Ends 2022 With All-Time High Correlation To Bitcoin. According to the year-end report from Arcane Research, the global markets have all fallen strongly correlated this year. The “30-day...
Polygon (MATIC) Depicts Further Downtrend, This Could Be The Next Support Level
The Polygon (MATIC) price has been on a downward spiral for the last couple of weeks. Over the last 24 hours, MATIC lost 4% of its value. The altcoin has also lost about 6% in the last week. Earlier in November, MATIC touched the $1.20 price mark and plunged significantly.
W3G Capital Invests in Crypto Node Validation For the Future
Node validators are an important part of the new era of blockchain technology, providing secure and reliable infrastructure for proof-of-stake networks. Companies include 3 Commas Capital, AGE, AKG, AscendX, Blocto, Capsule Mining, Certus, Chain Node, and W3G.Capital is leading the way in the node validator space. These node validators offer a wide range of services to help ensure the network’s security, including staking, auditing, and technical support. By providing a secure and reliable infrastructure, these companies are enabling the development of new and innovative decentralized applications. As more projects look to build on proof-of-stake networks, node validators are becoming increasingly important in developing and adopting blockchain technology.
Future Crypto Superstars: Oryen Network (ORY), Quant (QNT), And Cronos (CRO)
The cryptocurrency market is ever-changing and volatile, but the recent bear market has allowed for some gems to shine. Oryen Network (ORY) is a top contender for the list of future crypto superstars. With its user-friendly approach, fixed APYs, and growing online presence, this platform could become a household name in the near future. Additionally, Quant and Cronos may find themselves in the top 10 list.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex-Binance CFO Wei Zhou
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
LBank CEO Allen Wei Takes to Twitter to Address Cloud Service Provider Fud
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters: Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
