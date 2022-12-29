You read that right, the cult favorite item from Trader Joe's has stepped it up a level and become a whole new product that has Trader Joe's lovers freaking out on social media. The speculoos cookie butter everyone loves is now a cookie butter liqueur that will have you ready for the holidays in no time. While this isn't the first time Trader Joe's has made an alcoholic drink with their cookie butter flavor (see Cookie Butter beer) it is the first hard liquor of its kind. According to a Redditor who posted the new item, Trader Joe's describes it as "a blend of real dairy cream and premium spirits. It's milk-bodied and pleasingly sweet, presenting a smooth balance of flavors. Enjoy over ice for the perfect libation."

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO