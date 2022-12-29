ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro Paws: Innovative, Colorful, Eco-Friendly Products for Pets

Innovative designs are important when it comes to catching the eye of today’s pet parents. Pet Age asked Megan Miquelon Bolton, who is the owner, chief creative officer and one of the co-founders of Metro Paws, how the brand has formed a strong relationship with consumers as well as with retailers.
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Mashed

6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled

When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas

The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods of the year, and the winner is …

When delivery soared during the pandemic, so did orders of comfort food favorites. Two-plus years later, they still top the list of Grubhub’s most-ordered dishes. Drumroll, please: Coming in at No. 1 is the burrito, jumping from the No. 8 spot in last year’s ranking. “Diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies and doorsteps,” Grubhub exclaimed poetically in its 2022 Delivered Report.
petage.com

Five Questions: Adam Baker, Founder of SodaPup

SodaPup is a veteran-owned business committed to the revitalization of American manufacturing. Founded by Adam Baker, SodaPup manufactures its line of dog products in the U.S.A. from safe and durable FDA-compliant materials. Pet Age recently spoke with Baker to learn his views on dog products and how he connects with consumers.
msn.com

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol is betting that revamping the employee experience is the fast-casual chain's ticket to success

Brian Niccol's New Year's resolution is to bump Chipotle's internal-promotion rate — the rate of how many current staffers fill open jobs — to 95%. Niccol became the $40 billion fast-casual chain's CEO in 2018. He's convinced that making his more than 60,000 employees feel valued — and showing them available career paths — will lead to more satisfied customers who spend more money.
Mashed

Trader Joe's New Cookie Butter Liqueur Has TikTok Salivating

You read that right, the cult favorite item from Trader Joe's has stepped it up a level and become a whole new product that has Trader Joe's lovers freaking out on social media. The speculoos cookie butter everyone loves is now a cookie butter liqueur that will have you ready for the holidays in no time. While this isn't the first time Trader Joe's has made an alcoholic drink with their cookie butter flavor (see Cookie Butter beer) it is the first hard liquor of its kind. According to a Redditor who posted the new item, Trader Joe's describes it as "a blend of real dairy cream and premium spirits. It's milk-bodied and pleasingly sweet, presenting a smooth balance of flavors. Enjoy over ice for the perfect libation."
SheKnows

These Are the Food Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2023

With each new year comes new food trends. Just like home decor styles or fashion, trends in the food world vary from year to year. Just this year we saw butter boards take over our TikTok feeds, we baked cloud bread, turned pasta into chips and even started covering our tables with nachos. Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there was a noticeable uptick in healthier eating. And no, we aren’t talking about diets or counting calories but people started becoming more interested in knowing what was in their food as well as where it came from and the environmental impacts...
One Green Planet

McDonald’s UK Announces New Vegan Double McPlant Burger

McDonald’s has announced it will be launching a new Double McPlant vegan burger featuring two plant-based Beyond Meat patties. Starting January 4, McDonald’s will roll out the Double McPlant in nearly 1,400 locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This follows last year’s successful McPlant burger. The...
epicgardening.com

Arrowroot Plant: Growing New Gluten-Free Foods

Arrowroot is becoming well known as a gluten-free alternative to corn starch and flour. What isn’t advertised on the nutritional label, though, is the rich history of arrowroot powder and the plant it comes from. It was cultivated in Latin America as early as 8200 BCE, thousands of years before gluten was even identified. Back then, this plant was well known for extracting poison from arrow wounds, hence the name arrowroot plant.

