8 Black Vegan Cookbooks Every Plant-Based Eater Should Have In The Kitchen
If you've seen more vegan cookbooks on store shelves recently, it's for good reason.
Metro Paws: Innovative, Colorful, Eco-Friendly Products for Pets
Innovative designs are important when it comes to catching the eye of today’s pet parents. Pet Age asked Megan Miquelon Bolton, who is the owner, chief creative officer and one of the co-founders of Metro Paws, how the brand has formed a strong relationship with consumers as well as with retailers.
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas
The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods of the year, and the winner is …
When delivery soared during the pandemic, so did orders of comfort food favorites. Two-plus years later, they still top the list of Grubhub’s most-ordered dishes. Drumroll, please: Coming in at No. 1 is the burrito, jumping from the No. 8 spot in last year’s ranking. “Diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies and doorsteps,” Grubhub exclaimed poetically in its 2022 Delivered Report.
Panera Customer Discovers That Their Charged Lemonade Has More Caffeine Than 4 Espresso Shots
Caffeine helps many people power through work, late-night study sessions, and much more. But for one TikTok user, discovering just how much caffeine she was consuming in a drink she loves was an absolute shocker. In a recent TikTok video, user @sarahebaus revealed that she typically works out of local.
Wegmans product recall: Fresh greens sold in N.J. and 6 other states recalled due to contamination
Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on products containing fresh greens due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No illnesses related to the recall have been reported. The grocery store issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”. “We...
Five Questions: Adam Baker, Founder of SodaPup
SodaPup is a veteran-owned business committed to the revitalization of American manufacturing. Founded by Adam Baker, SodaPup manufactures its line of dog products in the U.S.A. from safe and durable FDA-compliant materials. Pet Age recently spoke with Baker to learn his views on dog products and how he connects with consumers.
Five grocery items that were discontinued in 2022 – from Trader Joe’s popcorn to Kellogg’s cereal
AS the year comes to an end, so do five common grocery items that shoppers may be shocked to see go. Grocery stores like Trader Joe's or Kroger have a revolving door of new products to get customers excited. Trader Joe's is especially known for its seasonal products like Jingle...
Granola sold at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más recalled for possibly triggering allergic reactions
The FDA is warning consumers about a specific brand of organic granola in pantries across the country that may give those with tree nut allergies a severe reaction.
Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol is betting that revamping the employee experience is the fast-casual chain's ticket to success
Brian Niccol's New Year's resolution is to bump Chipotle's internal-promotion rate — the rate of how many current staffers fill open jobs — to 95%. Niccol became the $40 billion fast-casual chain's CEO in 2018. He's convinced that making his more than 60,000 employees feel valued — and showing them available career paths — will lead to more satisfied customers who spend more money.
Trader Joe's New Cookie Butter Liqueur Has TikTok Salivating
You read that right, the cult favorite item from Trader Joe's has stepped it up a level and become a whole new product that has Trader Joe's lovers freaking out on social media. The speculoos cookie butter everyone loves is now a cookie butter liqueur that will have you ready for the holidays in no time. While this isn't the first time Trader Joe's has made an alcoholic drink with their cookie butter flavor (see Cookie Butter beer) it is the first hard liquor of its kind. According to a Redditor who posted the new item, Trader Joe's describes it as "a blend of real dairy cream and premium spirits. It's milk-bodied and pleasingly sweet, presenting a smooth balance of flavors. Enjoy over ice for the perfect libation."
These Are the Food Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2023
With each new year comes new food trends. Just like home decor styles or fashion, trends in the food world vary from year to year. Just this year we saw butter boards take over our TikTok feeds, we baked cloud bread, turned pasta into chips and even started covering our tables with nachos. Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there was a noticeable uptick in healthier eating. And no, we aren’t talking about diets or counting calories but people started becoming more interested in knowing what was in their food as well as where it came from and the environmental impacts...
McDonald’s UK Announces New Vegan Double McPlant Burger
McDonald’s has announced it will be launching a new Double McPlant vegan burger featuring two plant-based Beyond Meat patties. Starting January 4, McDonald’s will roll out the Double McPlant in nearly 1,400 locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This follows last year’s successful McPlant burger. The...
Arrowroot Plant: Growing New Gluten-Free Foods
Arrowroot is becoming well known as a gluten-free alternative to corn starch and flour. What isn’t advertised on the nutritional label, though, is the rich history of arrowroot powder and the plant it comes from. It was cultivated in Latin America as early as 8200 BCE, thousands of years before gluten was even identified. Back then, this plant was well known for extracting poison from arrow wounds, hence the name arrowroot plant.
Philadelphia Cream Cheese goes plant-based
Philadelphia Cream Cheese is launching a non-dairy version of its signature spread. The brand says the new product is designed to mimic the experience of eating traditional cream cheese.
