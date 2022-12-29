ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.

By Kim Bell St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago
Brian Kostic
3d ago

the man committed the crimes and was sentenced as a man!!!!!! what " IT " transformed itself into WHILE IN PRISON AFTER BEING TRIED AS A MAN,should have no hype what so ever as to carrying out his sentence, unless our country updates its judicial system, and carries thru with harsh punishments, not this whining cry to let me off or lean punishment for some and not others, this country will implode and destroy itself!!!

Trevor Lawrence
3d ago

I don't know why they let him breathe this long,Bring back capital punishment for murderers no trial just death

luv me black on black
3d ago

whatever it claims to be is about to be non-existent just like intended, so carry on

What Judge Goldman said at sentencing

Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
