Throughout the 2022 season, Kansas football coach Lance Leipold was asked repeatedly about the significance of the Jayhawks’ improbable and faster-than-expected turnaround. Over and over, from about Week 3 through Wednesday night in Memphis, reporters asked Leipold to sum up what six wins, bowl eligibility and the reawakening of a fan base desperate for something to cheer about meant for the program, both now and in the future.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO