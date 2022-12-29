Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
McMullen County's Timms, Taylor earn cross country honors
McMullen County's Brandon Timms and Camie Taylor were named to Texas High School Coaches Association Cross Country Super Elite Teams recently. Timms was chosen to the Class 1A boys team while Taylor was selected to the Class 1A girls team. Timms finished 10th at the UIL State Cross Country Championships...
mysoutex.com
Sinton's Martinez named to Super Elite Team
Sinton's Zeriah Martinez was named to the Class 4A Girls Cross Country Super Elite Team announced recently. Martinez finished fourth in the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 4 in Round Rock with a time of 11 minutes, 43.1 seconds over the 2-mile course. Nominees for the Super Elite...
mysoutex.com
Refugio ISD bands to perform holiday concert on Jan. 9
Refugio Independent School District will present a holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Refugio County Expo Center. The concert will feature the sixth-grade beginner band, the junior high band, the high school jazz band and the high school concert band.
mysoutex.com
Goliad County Library offering academic program
The Goliad County Library’s academic program for children age 3-5 years old is held each Thursday, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will run through April. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 of the current school year. The program will combine storytelling, crafts, music, read-a-loud...
mysoutex.com
Abbott, border states prepare for deluge of crossings with Title 42 ending
With Title 42 enforcement ending Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the leaders of other border states are preparing for an expected deluge of illegal entries into the U.S. The anticipation of the end of Trump-era public health authority, which allowed Border Patrol agents to immediately expel illegal crossers for fear of spreading COVID-19, has already led to a surge of new entries, with the El Paso Sector at the southern border and the northern sector including Vermont seeing record numbers of illegal crossings.
mysoutex.com
Berclair Mansion offering Jan. 1 tour
A Christmas tour will be held at the Berclair Mansion at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1. No reservations are needed. Tickets are sold at the door and are $10 per person, regardless of age. Cash or check only. Photographs will not be allowed inside the mansion. All tours...
mysoutex.com
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Dec. 12-18: • Assisted Refugio Police Department with serving an arrest warrant. • Responded to a call of some suspicious subjects on Kelley Road. Subjects were stuck in bar ditch. Assisted with getting them out. • Responded to...
Comments / 0