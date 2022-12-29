Read full article on original website
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?
ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
Pay transparency in Washington: New year brings new rules for hiring employers
SEATTLE — With a new year comes new rules for hiring employers. Starting Sunday, Washington businesses with more than 15 employees will be required to disclose pay or salary ranges in job listings. “I absolutely believe this is going to help save time,” said Keith Wagner, a job seeker...
Washington blood banks at 'critically low' levels after ice storm forces donor cancellations
SEATTLE — The ice storm made a mess of travel and holiday deliveries, and also had a critical impact on local blood banks. John Yeager with Bloodworks Northwest says they’ve issued a “Code Red” emergency because of more than 1,000 cancellations from blood donors who didn’t show up for appointments due to the severe weather.
State constitutional amendment filed to protect abortion rights in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the post-Roe rise in vasectomies originally aired Dec. 4. Two Washington state legislators have filed a constitutional amendment that would protect access to abortions and contraception. Senate Joint Resolution 8202, proposed by state Senators Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and Patty...
How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding
SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
Plastic surgery clinic bribed, threatened patients who left negative reviews, AG says
SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sued a Seattle-area plastic surgery provider, alleging that it posted fake positive online reviews of their services and bribed and threatened patients to prevent negative ones. Ferguson filed the lawsuit in federal court Thursday against Allure Esthetic and its owner Dr....
Washington bill would ban robocallers from using fake caller ID, tapping Do Not Call Registry
WASHINGTON, USA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson wants lawmakers to address spam robocalls in the upcoming legislative session. Ferguson has partnered with State Rep. Mari Leavitt of University Place to introduce the Robocall Scam Protection Act. The bill would strengthen legal protections against the calls, including prohibiting contact to anyone on the federal Do Not Call Registry.
Some Washingtonians choosing between food and heat amid rising utility prices
SEATTLE — Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light have already announced increases for this winter and current freezing temperatures are compounding the problem for many in our area. As the temperature dips outside, the decision to turn on the heat can be complicated. “It’s something that you definitely...
Power companies in Puget Sound preparing for severe weather this week
SEATTLE — Thousands in western Washington experienced the aftermath of heavy rain and strong wind Monday morning and officials with Seattle City Light warn that could be just the beginning of what’s to come. "There is more weather expected, and we are preparing for that,” said Jenn Strang,...
Power restored to San Juan Island residents following county-wide outage
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — All 15,000 San Juan Islands residents have had their power restored following a county-wide outage, according to Orcas Power and Light Co-op (OPALCO). The entire county lost power around 5 p.m. Thursday. According to OPALCO, the issue was on the mainland with Puget Sound...
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
Cold temps, freezing rain, potential for power outages: Here's how to prepare
SEATTLE — With extreme cold temperatures across western Washington and a weather system that has the potential to disrupt travel and knock out power, there are things you can do now to prepare. Potential dangers over the next 24 hours include dangerous road conditions, downed trees, and power lines,...
Foster parent, mother arrested after alleged kidnapping of Mount Vernon boy
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A foster parent and her mother were arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy and taking him to Vietnam. Amanda Dinges, 35, and her mother, Amber Dinges, 60, were arrested by Mount Vernon police on Dec. 29 upon returning...
