Washington State

KING 5

How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding

SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
KING 5

Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
KING 5

Washington bill would ban robocallers from using fake caller ID, tapping Do Not Call Registry

WASHINGTON, USA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson wants lawmakers to address spam robocalls in the upcoming legislative session. Ferguson has partnered with State Rep. Mari Leavitt of University Place to introduce the Robocall Scam Protection Act. The bill would strengthen legal protections against the calls, including prohibiting contact to anyone on the federal Do Not Call Registry.
