KDRV
Higher Oregon electricity costs switch on today for 14.8% average power bill increase
SALEM, Ore. -- Starting today new electricity rates are in effect for Oregon customers of PacifiCorp, commonly known as Pacific Power. NewsWatch 12 reported Thursday the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said it had recently finalized rate increases for Pacific Power (PP) customers effective January 1, 2023. The PUC says the rate increase stems from an annual adjustment for power costs "which are markedly higher due to market volatility," and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs which include costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
opb.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon’s tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon’s central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn’t lit until the following year because of a 19th-century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
focushillsboro.com
After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”
13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon considers designating six rocky shoreline areas for marine conservation and long-term management
Oregon’s beaches are enjoyed by countless tourists and locals every year, drawn by soft sand and seemingly endless vistas. Far less accessible, however, are the rocky crags and outcroppings that make up more than 40 percent of the state’s 363 miles of Pacific Ocean shoreline. Now, propelled by...
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions
JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
yachatsnews.com
Harney County judge faces Tuesday deadline for decision on Oregon’s controversial firearms measure
A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Tuesday, Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that...
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
focushillsboro.com
Hospital Benefit Program Is Launched In Oregon
Hospital Benefit Program: A new study from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) details the state’s efforts to put into effect House Bill 3076, a law passed in 2019 by the Oregon Legislature that mandates reinvestment of a portion of the money made by nonprofit hospitals into the surrounding areas.
KDRV
OHA to begin licensing psilocybin service providers on Monday
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- As the year comes to a close, those working to set up psilocybin services in Oregon are getting closer to their goal. The Oregon Health Authority will open licensure applications for service centers and facilitators starting on Jan. 2. This comes after the final rules to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act were adopted earlier this week.
WWEEK
Open Primary Measure for 2024 Gets Ballot Title From DOJ
An initiative for 2024 aimed at opening Oregon’s partisan primaries to all voters passed a key hurdle today when the Oregon Department of Justice issued a draft ballot title. Here’s that title: “Requires primary election process allowing all candidates, voters, to participate regardless of party affiliation/non-affiliation.”. The...
KDRV
Oregon "SNAP" households eligible for replacement benefits due to inclement weather related power outages
SALEM, Ore-- Oregonians across the state who lost much need food, bought with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, due to recent windstorm and ice storm related power outages are eligible for replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). Households who receive SNAP who lost or disposed...
City Observatory
Flat Earth Sophistry
The science of induced travel is well proven, but state DOTs are in utter denial. Widening freeways not only fails to reduce congestion, it inevitably results in more vehicle travel and more pollution. The Oregon Department of Transportation has published a technical manual banning the consideration of induced travel in...
focushillsboro.com
focushillsboro.com
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
KDRV
"Atmospheric river" weather system flows south, strands Northern California drivers
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- California is drying out and digging out today after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state. Officials say dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe after cars spun out in the snow. That key northern California route to the mountains from the San Francisco Bay Area reopened to vehicles with chains.
Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1
There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
