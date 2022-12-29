ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

Related
KDRV

Higher Oregon electricity costs switch on today for 14.8% average power bill increase

SALEM, Ore. -- Starting today new electricity rates are in effect for Oregon customers of PacifiCorp, commonly known as Pacific Power. NewsWatch 12 reported Thursday the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said it had recently finalized rate increases for Pacific Power (PP) customers effective January 1, 2023. The PUC says the rate increase stems from an annual adjustment for power costs "which are markedly higher due to market volatility," and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs which include costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”

13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care

Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
MEDFORD, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)

Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions

JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Hospital Benefit Program Is Launched In Oregon

Hospital Benefit Program: A new study from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) details the state’s efforts to put into effect House Bill 3076, a law passed in 2019 by the Oregon Legislature that mandates reinvestment of a portion of the money made by nonprofit hospitals into the surrounding areas.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

OHA to begin licensing psilocybin service providers on Monday

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- As the year comes to a close, those working to set up psilocybin services in Oregon are getting closer to their goal. The Oregon Health Authority will open licensure applications for service centers and facilitators starting on Jan. 2. This comes after the final rules to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act were adopted earlier this week.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Open Primary Measure for 2024 Gets Ballot Title From DOJ

An initiative for 2024 aimed at opening Oregon’s partisan primaries to all voters passed a key hurdle today when the Oregon Department of Justice issued a draft ballot title. Here’s that title: “Requires primary election process allowing all candidates, voters, to participate regardless of party affiliation/non-affiliation.”. The...
OREGON STATE
City Observatory

Flat Earth Sophistry

The science of induced travel is well proven, but state DOTs are in utter denial. Widening freeways not only fails to reduce congestion, it inevitably results in more vehicle travel and more pollution. The Oregon Department of Transportation has published a technical manual banning the consideration of induced travel in...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Sharp Rise in Pacific Power Rates Set for Approximately 15% on 1 January 2023

Sharp Rise in Pacific Power Rates: Recent rate hikes approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) will take effect on January 1, 2023, for customers of PacifiCorp (doing business as Pacific Power). The rise is the result of judgments made in two proceedings: a general rate case filing for non-energy related expenditures, such as spending to reduce wildfire risk, and an annual adjustment for power prices, which are noticeably higher owing to market volatility.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

"Atmospheric river" weather system flows south, strands Northern California drivers

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- California is drying out and digging out today after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state. Officials say dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe after cars spun out in the snow. That key northern California route to the mountains from the San Francisco Bay Area reopened to vehicles with chains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGW

Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1

There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy