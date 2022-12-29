Read full article on original website
Related
Asian markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares began the year mixed on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation. That will likely remain investors’ overarching concern as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over whether interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession. South...
Zacks.com
5 Best Leveraged or Inverse ETFs of December
December has been a brutal month for the U.S. stock market and snapped two consecutive months of gain. While recession fears triggered by the return of the Fed’s hawkish tone and rising COVID cases in China resulted in risk-off trading, a round of strong economic data lent some support to the stocks.
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) a Buy Now?
FCX - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this mining company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?
ASRT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
CROX - Free Report) closed at $102.45, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had...
Zacks.com
Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.93, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
MCK - Free Report) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
PWR - Free Report) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty contractor...
Zacks.com
Here's Why KLA (KLAC) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Will TopBuild (BLD) Overcome Industry-Related Woes in 2023?
BLD - Free Report) shares have dropped 5% in the past three months versus the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 9% growth. The company has been grappling with supply-chain disruptions, higher raw material and labor shortages, and seasonality. Analysts are pessimistic about BLD’s near-term prospects, as evident from...
Zacks.com
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
HUBB - Free Report) closed at $234.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical...
Zacks.com
Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
CPB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200 individual...
Zacks.com
Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com
Is Fulton Financial (FULT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
FULT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
KOF - Free Report) closed at $67.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.22, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the computer...
Zacks.com
Is Afya (AFYA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
AFYA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question. Afya is one of 284 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B ( PARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Momentum in PDF Solutions (PDFS) Should Keep going
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Comments / 0