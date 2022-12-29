Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return
Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson in taking over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
Colts vs. Giants: Inactive players for Week 17
Wesley French C — Cameron McGrone LB — CB Kenny Moore II will miss his fourth consecutive game while TE Kylen Granson will miss his second consecutive game. Rookie DT Eric Johnson II is a healthy scratch in favor of DT Chris Williams. LB Cameron McGrone, who was signed...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Disappointing numbers in blowout
Lawrence completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 152 yards and one interception against Houston on Sunday. Whether it was just an off day for Lawrence or maybe a vanilla game plan in a meaningless contest isn't clear, but the otherwise surging second-year quarterback presumably hoped to produce more with his playing time Sunday. Then again, the Jaguars won 31-3, so any lack of urgency from Lawrence and/or the Jacksonville playcalling would make sense. There will be a higher cost if Lawrence is similarly sluggish against the Titans in Week 18, but with the division on the line the Jaguars will at least use their full bag of tricks, unlike against the Texans.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills Week 17 game with the Cincinnati Bengals should be one of the games of the 2022 season and is a perfect way to wrap up Monday Night Football for the 2022 regular season. Ahead of Bills-Bengals on MNF, let’s make some bold Bills predictions. Buffalo’s path...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Turnovers sully big numbers
Darnold completed 23 of 37 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Panthers' 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 20 yards and committed three fumbles, losing two. The big passing numbers and three touchdowns were highly pleasing to...
NFL mock draft: 4 surprise teams should trade up for Bryce Young
Ahead of Bryce Young’s final game with Alabama, it’s not too early to look ahead to his pro prospects. The NFL Draft is just a few months away. Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud will battle it out in early 2023 to determine which quarterback is selected first overall, and which will be relegated to JUST a top-5 pick. Life is tough as a top QB prospect, isn’t it?
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young is expected by many to be the first player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and one ESPN analyst clearly believes the quarterback is deserving of the honor. Orlovsky had high praise for Young during ESPN’s broadcast of the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State on Thursday night. He described the Alabama... The post ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Ravens NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Sunday Night Football
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was already having a bit of a disappointing season relative to expectation before quarterback Lamar Jackson's knee injury in Week 13. Since then, Andrews has recorded just eight receptions for 93 yards over three games. The first matchup in that stretch came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, who Baltimore faces again on Sunday Night Football in Week 17.
Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeAndre Hopkins injury update will have fantasy football managers on edge
Arizona Cardinals’ star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly dealing with a knee ailment, per Ian Rapoport. It was also reported that Hopkins left the Cardinals’ practice field, per Bo Brack. The Cardinals have been hit hard by the injury bug throughout the 2022 campaign. Kyler Murray and...
CBS Sports
Seahawks vs. Jets score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 17 game
Jets and Seahawks battle for playoff survival in Seattle. At halftime of one of Week 17's most consequential games, the Seattle Seahawks lead the New York Jets by a score of 17-6. Seattle started the game with a bang, with Kenneth Walker ripping off a 60-yard run against one of...
CBS Sports
Rams' Baker Mayfield: Takes step back in loss
Mayfield completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for eight yards and lost a fumble. Fresh off a near-perfect Christmas Day showing against the Broncos in Week 16, Mayfield...
Comments / 0