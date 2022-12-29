Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Stalker 2 Gets New Trailer and 2023 Release Date Confirmation
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was originally set to release this month, but the game was officially delayed back in June. The sequel is being created by Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World, and the war in the country forced a delay. The game's development stopped entirely for some time, but has since resumed. GSC Game World has confirmed that Stalker 2 is still set to release in 2023, and has released an all-new trailer to build hype for the game.
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
UnderDungeon it’s an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You’ll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles. Check out the gameplay trailer for UnderDungeon launching on January 13, 2023.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
IGN
Fury Fight: Gangsters of City - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
In Fury Fight: Gangsters of City, violent crime lords have taken over the city. Defeat them and bring their underlings to justice in an excellent beat-em-up action game. Fury Fight: Gangsters of City is releasing on Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2023.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
Why Snaking In Call Of Duty Is So Controversial
Frequent players of one of the many multiplayer modes in "Call of Duty" or its battle royale component "Warzone 2.0" have likely encountered "snaking." Snaking involves swiftly moving between a prone and crouching position when behind cover to peek over the barrier and survey the area (via Dexerto). On the surface, this might seem like a smart and effective tactic for "Call of Duty," especially in a competitive environment. However, it's become a controversial move at the center of several heated discussions.
ComicBook
Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Shares Promising Update About Expected Release Date
A noteworthy Rockstar Games insider has shared a brief new update about the expected release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. Over the past couple of years, rumors and reports have been running rampant about when Rockstar might opt to release GTA 6. And while we've already seen some of the long-awaited sequel in action thanks to a major leak that came about a few months ago, Rockstar itself has remained incredibly quiet about the project. Luckily, it sounds like this lingering silence could finally come to an end in 2023.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023
As the year draws to a close, it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Every month, active PlayStation Plus members of all tiers get access to a list of free games that they can claim throughout the month. January brings three games for gamers,...
IGN
Hind of Weightless Recovery
"A lightweight hind that draws power from the chaos of the storm." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Maelstrom Refresh perk. When the Maelstrom skill gauge if fully charged, successful Spear attacks have a Moderate LUCK chance to grant a Blessing of COOLDOWN.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
ComicBook
GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More
GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.
Resident Evil remakes quietly shut down by Capcom
Over the past couple of years Capcom has proved that it knows its way around a remake. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 put genuine scares back into the classic survival horror franchise, and next year's Resident Evil 4 looks equally brilliant. Unfortunately, Capcom has quietly shut down two...
IGN
Rond of Purification
"A shield rond capable of removing what ails its user and redirecting it onto their enemy." This shield attachment boosts STRENGTH and DEFENSE. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Contagion Discharge perk. When Kratos is afflicted with Frost, Burn, Poison, or Bifrost, Shield Strike (Double Tap L1) hits will cleanse the status and deal that element's damage to enemies.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin
If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
IGN
Looking Forward: 3 New Games We're Excited For in 2023 - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, we’ll reveal IGN’s top three most-anticipated games of 2023. The first half of the year is completely PACKED with big games arriving every month. Even if some are delayed (which is entirely possible) 2023 is looking to be full of exciting games. These are the three IGN is most excited for.
IGN
Weapon Mastery Trial - Muspelheim Trials
The Weapon Mastery challenge is your most standard of the Muspelheim Trials - simply defeat 16 opponents in under 180 seconds. They'll come in waves and consist of standard enemies, though some will be shielded so you will have to employ some tactics to win. Weapon Mastery - Muspelheim Trials.
