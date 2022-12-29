Sentara Healthcare thanks 20 agencies for community work

Sentara Healthcare recently held an appreciation luncheon for 20 area nonprofits, government agencies, foundations, and a local university to say thanks for the work the organizations do in the region.

The Dec. 15 Sentara Cares North Carolina Grant Partner Appreciation Luncheon at Mid-Atlantic Christian University also gave the attending agencies a chance to publicly thank Sentara for the $1.2 million in Sentara Cares grant funding the Norfolk, Virginia-based healthcare system distributed in the region this year. The healthcare system distributed a total of $10 million throughout Northeastern North Carolina and Virginia in 2022.

“When I look around the room, I see love for the community, I see hope, and I see transformation,” Sherry Norquist, Sentara’s executive director of community engagement and impact told attendees.

The 20 nonprofits and other organizations receiving Sentara Grants this year included the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families; Albemarle Area United Way; Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging; Albemarle Hopeline; Albemarle Regional Health Services; Beloved Haven; Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle; Cale Community Foundation; Dream Hunting & Fishing Program; Elizabeth City State University Foundation; Faith & Victory Christian Church; Food Bank of the Albemarle; Habitat for Humanity; Kids First; Mid-Atlantic Christian University; Port Discover; River City Community Development Corp.; Sawyer’s Creek Baptist Church; SOULS Ministry; and the YMCA.

Sentara did not release how much in Sentara Cares funding each organization received. A spokeswoman said the healthcare system would leave it up to each organization to release their grant amount.

According to a press release, each organization attending the Dec. 15 event was presented a triangle-shaped terrarium filled with succulent plants. “A triangle symbolizes change and florals symbolize growth, so the gift represents the roles that these organizations play in the positive growth and change happening in our community,” the release states.

Each agency attending the event gave a brief overview of their program and how their Sentara Cares grant supports their work. Terry Boyce, director of the Dream Hunting and Fishing Program, and Laura Alverico, director of the Area Agency on Aging, were among those who spoke.

“With the Sentara Cares grant we were able to touch 22,279 lives in 2022 and give them hope,” Boyce said. “Thank you from Dream Hunt & Fishing Program and all the kids that were helped. I hope Sentara knows that you have changed a lot of youths lives for a lifetime.”

Dream Hunt helps provide an outdoor hunting, fishing or other outdoor adventure for children suffering critical illnesses or disabling handicaps, at-risk kids, and the children of fallen first responders.

“The Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition (Program) is extremely grateful for the support from Sentara,” Alverico said. “This grant allows us to support high-risk older adults in their transition from a hospital stay back home.”

According to Alverico, the Senior Nutrition Program helps provide balanced and nutritious meals to older area residents once they are discharged from a medical facility. It also assesses those residents for additional community-based services “to help them remain healthy and independent” at home.

The next Sentara Cares grant cycle will open on Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit SentaraCares.com.