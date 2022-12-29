ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ransomware Attacks on Health Care Organizations on the Rise

By Elana Gotkine
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dFuB_0jxrc5jg00

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum.

Hannah T. Neprash, Ph.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues quantified the frequency and characteristics of ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations in a cohort study using data from the Tracking Healthcare Ransomware Events and Traits database from 2016 to 2021.

The researchers found that 374 ransomware attacks on U.S. health care delivery organizations exposed the PHI of almost 42 million patients from January 2016 to December 2021. The annual number of attacks increased more than twofold from 43 to 91 from 2016 to 2021. The delivery of health care was disrupted in 44.4 percent of ransomware attacks; common disruptions included electronic system downtime, cancellations of scheduled care, and ambulance diversion (41.7, 10.2, and 4.3 percent, respectively). Ransomware attacks on health delivery organizations increasingly affected large organizations with multiple facilities from 2016 to 2021, exposed the PHI of more patients, and were increasingly associated with delays or cancellations of scheduled care.

"As policy makers craft legislation aimed at countering the threat of ransomware attacks across multiple industries, we urge them to focus on the specific needs of health care delivery organizations, for which operational disruptions may carry substantial implications for the quality and safety of patient care," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

It's Getting Tougher to Afford Health Care, Even With Employer-Sponsored Insurance

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Most working-age Americans get health insurance through their employer, but even they are finding it tougher to afford medical care these days, a new study shows. Researchers found that over the past 20 years, a growing number of Americans with job-based health insurance have been skipping medical care due to costs. Women have been particularly hard-hit. The study, published Dec. 27 in the...
The Herald News

Progress toward a universal flu vaccine

A universal flu vaccine has eluded scientists for decades, largely due to the virus's ability to mutate and overcome previous immunity. However, by manipulating the lower portion of a flu virus' hemagglutinins, which are less variable than other parts of the virus, researchers have developed antibodies resistant to multiple flu strains at once.
The Herald News

America's Doctors Offer Up Healthy Resolutions for 2023

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's that time of year again, when people gather up their best intentions for living a healthier life and make New Year's resolutions. Luckily, the American Medical Association (AMA) has some suggestions on which pledges pack the most punch. Start by being more physically active. Adults should do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes a week of...
The Herald News

New COVID Pill May Be Improvement Over Paxlovid, Chinese Trial Suggests

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 patients could soon have a new antiviral pill they can take to guard against severe disease. The treatment, called VV116, worked as well as Paxlovid in people who were at high risk of severe disease in a phase 3 trial in China. The trial was a “great success,” study co-author Ren Zhao, a professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine,...
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Dec. 30, 2022​

New Year's resolutions: How to make and keep them. Experts say one approach to success is to assess your situation and set goals that can be easily met – then add to those goals over time. Read more Only 1 in 7 cancers are caught through screening. Some of the missed opportunities for early diagnosis are simply because there are no tests for certain cancers, but colon cancer screening rates were particularly poor, a new study found. Read more America's doctors offer up 10 healthy resolutions for 2023. The American Medical Association has suggestions on which pledges to live better can pack the most punch. Read more
The Herald News

COVID-19 nasal vaccine

Washington University in St. Louis developed the first nasal vaccine for COVID-19, which is hypothesized to offer better protection against the virus. After demonstrating an ability to prevent infection in mice, scientists believe the nasal approach has an edge on injectable vaccines because it reaches the nasal cavity directly, thus preventing not only severe illness but also infection in the first place. Additionally, bypassing needles could encourage more people to receive the vaccine, boosting global immunity. In December, the nasal vaccine was approved for emergency use in India.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Herald News

Microplastics were found in human lung tissue

Though microplastics have already been found in abundance in the ocean, they were recently found for the first time in an even more remote location: the lowest airways of living human lungs. Researchers at the Hull York Medical School in the United Kingdom observed microplastics in lung tissue collected from patients undergoing routine procedures—in other words, persons who didn't exhibit symptoms indicating their presence. The startling discovery, according to ecotoxicologist Dick Vethaak, "is proof that we have plastics in our body—and we shouldn't."
The Herald News

Only 1 in 7 Cancers Are Caught Through Cancer Screenings

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Just 14% of all cancers diagnosed in the United States are detected through routine screening, a new analysis finds -- pointing to many missed opportunities to catch cancer early. "It's surprising, but true," said Caroline Pearson, senior vice president of the research institution NORC at the University of Chicago, which conducted the review. Cancer screening, by definition, refers to tests that can detect...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

U.S. Could Face Surging Numbers of Teens With Diabetes

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds. As many as 220,000 young people under the age of 20 could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, which would represent a nearly eight-fold increase, a research team that included scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Type 1 diabetes cases could increase, too, by as much as 65% in the...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy