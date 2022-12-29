Read full article on original website
Jonathan Bernstein: 5 big political questions for 2023
Political prognosticators are facing a mountain of unknowns for the coming year, starting with whether President Joe Biden will seek a second term. There are other cliffhangers, including whether former President Donald Trump will be indicted and whether Rep. Kevin McCarthy will succeed in getting elected speaker of the House. Here are five more developments I’m watching that have the potential to shake up the political landscape.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Congresswoman wants explanation on Twin Cities mail slowdown
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota congresswoman wants to know what's causing days-long delays in mail delivery in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs. Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig sent U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter on Friday saying she was frustrated with reports that her constituents regularly go up to four days without mail, with some saying they haven't gotten any mail since Dec. 16., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
Jan. 6 committee is running out of time. Key documents may soon be locked away for decades
WASHINGTON — Just days before it disbands and loses control over the millions of pages of evidence it has gathered, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has released transcripts of just a fraction of the more than 1,000 interviews it conducted. If the committee runs...
W.Va. Supreme Court announces chief justices for 2023, 2024
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has announced the justices who will lead the court in 2023 and 2024. Justice Beth Walker will take over as chief justice of the Supreme Court beginning in the new year. Justice Tim Armstead will serve as chief justice in 2024.
Appeals court says doctors cannot be prosecuted under Arizona’s pre-statehood law that criminalizes almost all abortions
PHOENIX (AP) — Appeals court says doctors cannot be prosecuted under Arizona’s pre-statehood law that criminalizes almost all abortions. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
