Louisiana State

WacoTrib.com

Jonathan Bernstein: 5 big political questions for 2023

Political prognosticators are facing a mountain of unknowns for the coming year, starting with whether President Joe Biden will seek a second term. There are other cliffhangers, including whether former President Donald Trump will be indicted and whether Rep. Kevin McCarthy will succeed in getting elected speaker of the House. Here are five more developments I’m watching that have the potential to shake up the political landscape.
Arizona State
WacoTrib.com

Congresswoman wants explanation on Twin Cities mail slowdown

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota congresswoman wants to know what's causing days-long delays in mail delivery in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs. Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig sent U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter on Friday saying she was frustrated with reports that her constituents regularly go up to four days without mail, with some saying they haven't gotten any mail since Dec. 16., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Minnesota State
WacoTrib.com

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
WacoTrib.com

W.Va. Supreme Court announces chief justices for 2023, 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has announced the justices who will lead the court in 2023 and 2024. Justice Beth Walker will take over as chief justice of the Supreme Court beginning in the new year. Justice Tim Armstead will serve as chief justice in 2024.
West Virginia State

