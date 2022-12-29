Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Illinois State Police merge Districts in the new year
On Jan. 1st, 2023, the Illinois State Police will merge its La Salle-based District 17 with the East Moline-based District 7. These mergers are happening all over the state as State Police merge 22 Districts into 11 Troops. The Tooper's Lodge 41 Fraternal Order of Police told WLPO that the...
starvedrock.media
Safety in the workplace and the law
The Illinois Department of Labor has released “Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws” for 2023. All working Illinoisans have several protections in the workplace and you should know about them. Employers must follow a variety of laws that make your workplace safe. A laminated wall poster is required...
starvedrock.media
Counties in Illinois must maintain Cash Bail
The Illinois Supreme Court has halted the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, a provision of the Safe-T Act, hours before it was set to go in effect today. The decision handed means, until further notice, every county in the state must maintain a cash bail system. The court issued the order Saturday...
starvedrock.media
Counties with elevated COVID risk now significantly lower
The state reporting fewer counties with elevated COVID community spread. Their latest release says the CDC counted 54 Illinois counties with an elevated level for COVID 19 in the past week. Of that number, only five are at a high community level compared to 33 a week ago. Forty-nine counties are at medium compared to 55 last week. Putnam County, at medium a week ago, is now back at low level.
starvedrock.media
Five St. Bede students named Illinois State Scholars
Five St. Bede students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the current school year. Academy Principal Nick McLaughlin said the five selected were Kylie Cofoid of La Salle, Kristal De La Torre of Oglesby, Gianna Grivetti of Ladd, Madelyn Torrance of Granville and Isabella Villalobos of Princeton. Illinois State...
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
starvedrock.media
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
Comments / 0