Valley inflation down in 2023, economists say

Arizona has been experiencing some of the highest inflation rates in the country during 2022, but experts believe next year could hold more promise for lower prices.

In the U.S. prices for essential items such as groceries, food, and gas in the month of November increased by 7.1% compared with November 2021 in the inflation rate for goods and services according to market and consumer data tracker Statista.

According to Statista, inflation costs in the U.S. have been relatively severe in 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused supply chain restrains, labor shortages, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The annual inflation rate in the U.S. has increased from 3.2% in 2011 to 8.3% in 2022. This means that the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar has weakened over the past 12 months.

In reaction to inflation impacting millions of Americans, President Joe Biden in August signed the Inflation Reduction Act with the aim at tackling the national price increase by lowering prescription drug costs, health care costs, and energy costs.

Valley inflation

The Phoenix area ranked as one of the nation’s hotspots for inflation during the this year with a high hitting 13%, when compared with the highest national average of 9.1%. That represented a 40-year high, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The latest update from the BLS, in Oct., the metro Phoenix area inflation prices came down from 12.1% from 13%,

Phoenix has stayed in double-digit inflation territory since then with the average household in Phoenix spending 34% of its budget on housing, which is the largest budget expenditure that residents are spending on, according to BLS data.

By one measure, the Valley’s inflation rate during the past 12 months is the highest recorded for a city in 20 years. Less than two years ago, in December 2020, inflation was a non-issue in the Valley. Overall consumer prices were rising at an annual rate of just 0.5 percent.

Hitendra Chaturvedi, a professor of supply chain management at the Arizona State University W. P. Carey School of Business, said he believes the biggest inflation issue in the state is coming from housing prices, labor shortage and California gas prices.

“Real estate is the biggest culprit. Due to influx of people into the area, housing prices and rentals are extremely high. With many new companies coming in, this was bound to happen, but with high interest rates, this is slowing down.”

But it likely isn’t going to stop as companies are looking to solve supply chain issues by moving manufacturing and other jobs back to the U.S. or nearby, Chaturvedi said.

“With renewed interest in nearshoring, many large manufacturing companies coming into the area wanting people to work,” he said. “This has caused a shortage, and therefore high-priced labor in the market. The third reason is our closeness to California where we get majority of our gasoline. California’s high prices transfer over to us via high cost of goods.”

While motorists are seeing a decline in gasoline prices, those locally chaven’t declined as quickly as in other areas of the U.S.

“We then saw the war in Ukraine and the spigots of Russian crude oil were constricted through sanctions creating even more shortage of supply. But then…good old greed took over. Last time barrel of crude oil was nearing $120 we were paying between $4 and $5 per gallon. This time when price of crude was near $120, we were paying between $5 and $6 per barrel. Yes, pandemic started it all, war in Ukraine made it worse, but then some of us figured out how to capitalize on it to make even more money,“ Chaturvedi stated.

Earlier reports by the BLS showed prices surged for grocery items with items such as bacon increasing 17.7%, chicken up by 16.4%, butter and margarine up at 19.2% and milk hit up to 14.7%.

Economists working in the city of Phoenix for industries dealing with the local economy have also been looking at why food prices for residents have shot up this year.

“The rise in food and grocery prices is likely to due to several factors. Labor shortages have increased labor costs across the agriculture, food services and grocery industries. Those higher costs appear to be getting passed on to the consumer. Supply chain dysfunction and the war in Ukraine has also boosted input costs for producers in these segments. Severe weather over the past several years has disrupted agriculture,” Charlie Dougherty an economist for Wells Fargo.

Dougherty said he believes their is good news ahead as the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates to bring supply and demand back into balance and ease price pressures. He expects the Federal Reserve to continue to increase interest rates, although at a slower pace, in the months ahead.

Looking ahead

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests inflation might be easing. The Valley saw a 0.8% increase in the inflation rate last month, the smallest increase of the year.

“(Next year) will be better than 2022 and signs are already there for such a trend — starting with gas prices that have started to come down. In the last two months the prices have come down from an average of $4.92 to $3.40 per gallon. This is important as gas prices are part of cost of goods calculation of most products we buy. Trucks use diesel, and unfortunately diesel prices are still very high and over the past 2 months reduced from $4.99 to $4.69 and may dilute the benefits of lower gasoline prices,” Chaturvedi.

If people are expecting a dramatic drop in inflation, they need to reset their expectations. Slowing demand and a slowing economy may end up being the best cure for rising inflation.

“Supply chains are functioning more smoothly, and commodity prices have trended lower for much of the past year. Yet inflation’s descent is likely to prove frustratingly slow due to the prices of services,” Dougherty said.

Although the data is looking stable, Chaturvedi warned unpredictable events could set the nation back. He stated China has started to see a resurgence in new variant of COVID and that could be a troubling sign. With the biggest saving grace for the nation has been low unemployment and that the U.S. needs to ensure that impact of rising interest rates is not on employment.