News4Jax.com
Jacksonville residents playing the lottery hope to start new year as a multi-millionare
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is still a chance to start 2023 as a multi-millionaire. No one won the recent $685-million Mega Millions jackpot and now the jackpot is up an extra $100 million. If you’re feeling lucky in 2023 you have two options to test out your luck. You...
News4Jax.com
Excited spectators head out early to watch New Years Eve fireworks celebration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville residents highly anticipating the New Year’s Eve downtown fireworks show are excited to ring in the new year with a River City tradition. The annual fireworks show is Saturday night and some families have already headed out to Riverfront Park and other spots along the St. Johns River to secure their view of the New Year’s Eve celebration.
News4Jax.com
‘I can’t even believe it. I’m thankful’: Community packs Riverside restaurant on last day of business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Judging by the crowd inside Southern Roots Filling Station Saturday morning, it would be hard for some to believe it was the last day the popular vegan restaurant would be open for business. The line to get in for a last cup of Joe and bite to eat went around the corner outside the business on King Street.
News4Jax.com
Fireworks blamed for two Jacksonville fires on New Year’s Eve; no injuries reported
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said fireworks caused at least two different fires in Jacksonville on Saturday night as people around the city celebrated the new year. JFRD said the fires started just before midnight on the Northside and in the Sans Pareil neighborhood between Kernan and...
News4Jax.com
Moviegoers say final farewell to San Marco Theatre after 84 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The historic 84-year-old San Marco movie theatre officially closed its doors today after being open for eight decades. The San Marco Theatre was built in 1938 and Saturday night was its last showing with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The theatre announced Wednesday that it was permanently closing its doors due to the movie industry becoming over-saturated with streaming services.
News4Jax.com
All-News4JAX girls golf: Matanzas star Alexandra Gazzoli relishes her spot in history
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s something special about being the first. And it can be even more special in at tight-knit community. That’s what, Alexandra Gazzoli, our All-News4JAX girls golfer of the year learned. Gazzoli became the first golfer from Matanzas High School to win a state championship...
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead in Northside apartment, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment on Jacksonville’s Northside Sunday afternoon. JSO said it was called to The Avery Apartments on Duval Road to perform a well-being check around 12:30 p.m. When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s unresponsive.
News4Jax.com
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Everything you need to know before the game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Notre Dame and South Carolina are going head-to-head in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. Even if you’re not going to the game, driving could be difficult downtown. To handle the crowd, parking lots at the stadium are opening up at...
News4Jax.com
Fans of Notre Dame and South Carolina pack downtown Jacksonville before and after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the football teams for Notre Dame and South Carolina battled it out on the field, fans brought with them a big economic impact to Jacksonville. According to Visit Jacksonville, the city will get a boost thanks to the game. Between games, food, and drinks -- thousands of Fighting Irish and Gamecocks fans had a great time tailgating and supporting their team outside and inside TIAA Bank Field.
News4Jax.com
Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
News4Jax.com
1 dead after building catches fire in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a morning fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year’s Day. “Just devastated. It’s just really tragic. It is shocking, and a very, very sad day,” said Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the...
News4Jax.com
46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
News4Jax.com
Doctors expecting surge in illnesses like COVID-19, flu, RSV after holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Across the country, doctors are expecting a surge in illnesses like COVID-19, the flu and RSV in the next few weeks following the holidays. In Jacksonville, cases of COVID-19 have started to rise in recent weeks. Right now, there are a lot of people in town...
News4Jax.com
DUI crash survivor who lost brother, unborn twins now pays for NYE Uber rides for others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This past year has been about emotional healing for Raquel Haralambou. The day after Christmas in 2020, Haralambou and her family were hit by a drunk driver in St. Augustine. Haralambou was seriously injured. The crash killed her brother, Jimmy, and her unborn twin girls, Jennie...
News4Jax.com
“I didn’t believe it”: Family mourns 21-year-old man killed in Christmas Day shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family is in mourning and searching for answers after learning a man was killed on Sunday in a Westside shooting. Baron Dixon, 21, was shot in his car on Christmas Day by the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road. Gina Gibbs, Dixon’s mother, told...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man dies in crash on New Years Eve after speeding driver runs red light
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
News4Jax.com
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
News4Jax.com
Former Jacksonville postal worker pleads guilty to stealing parcels of mail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail, according to a Friday news release from the Department of Justice. Jonisha Williams’ case was scheduled to go to trial this month, but she took a plea deal. The crime is punishable...
News4Jax.com
57-year-old dies after crashing into tree: FHP
PUTNAM COUNTY – A man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a tree on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:37 p.m. Saturday. Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the 57-year-old...
