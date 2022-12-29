ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Excited spectators head out early to watch New Years Eve fireworks celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville residents highly anticipating the New Year’s Eve downtown fireworks show are excited to ring in the new year with a River City tradition. The annual fireworks show is Saturday night and some families have already headed out to Riverfront Park and other spots along the St. Johns River to secure their view of the New Year’s Eve celebration.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Moviegoers say final farewell to San Marco Theatre after 84 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The historic 84-year-old San Marco movie theatre officially closed its doors today after being open for eight decades. The San Marco Theatre was built in 1938 and Saturday night was its last showing with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The theatre announced Wednesday that it was permanently closing its doors due to the movie industry becoming over-saturated with streaming services.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead in Northside apartment, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment on Jacksonville’s Northside Sunday afternoon. JSO said it was called to The Avery Apartments on Duval Road to perform a well-being check around 12:30 p.m. When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Everything you need to know before the game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Notre Dame and South Carolina are going head-to-head in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. Even if you’re not going to the game, driving could be difficult downtown. To handle the crowd, parking lots at the stadium are opening up at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fans of Notre Dame and South Carolina pack downtown Jacksonville before and after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the football teams for Notre Dame and South Carolina battled it out on the field, fans brought with them a big economic impact to Jacksonville. According to Visit Jacksonville, the city will get a boost thanks to the game. Between games, food, and drinks -- thousands of Fighting Irish and Gamecocks fans had a great time tailgating and supporting their team outside and inside TIAA Bank Field.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after building catches fire in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a morning fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year’s Day. “Just devastated. It’s just really tragic. It is shocking, and a very, very sad day,” said Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man dies in crash on New Years Eve after speeding driver runs red light

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

57-year-old dies after crashing into tree: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY – A man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a tree on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:37 p.m. Saturday. Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the 57-year-old...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy