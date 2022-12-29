Read full article on original website
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as sluggish Spurs slump to defeat
Match report & player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Lens vs PSG - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Lens vs PSG in Ligue 1, with tv channel details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League trip to Brentford.
Antonio Conte press conference: Conceding first; Lenglet's future; facing Aston Villa
The highlights from Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
Mykhaylo Mudryk: Arsenal target backed to 'win the Ballon d'Or' by Roberto De Zerbi
Mykhaylo Mudryk has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or by his former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as late Benzema brace secures win
Match report and player ratings from Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid in La Liga.
Barcelona announce new fourth captain following Gerard Pique retirement
Barcelona name new fourth captain behind Sergio Busquets, Seri Roberto and Jordi Alba.
Vinicius Junior hits out at La Liga after being racially abused by Real Valladolid fans
After being racially abused against Real Valladolid, Vinicius Junior has hit out at La Liga.
Chelsea closing in on Benoit Badiashile signing
Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.
Jude Bellingham: How Bayern Munich tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund transfer
Birmingham City's former CEO has revealed how Bayern Munich made a late attempt to sign Jude Bellingham in 2020.
Marcus Rashford reveals why he was benched by Erik ten Hag for Wolves win
Marcus Rashford reveals why he was dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd's win over Wolves.
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Player ratings as Wout Faes nightmare gifts Reds win
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City in the Premier League.
Chelsea Women contracts: When every player's current deal expires
When every Chelsea player's current contract expires - including Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Millie Bright and more.
Aston Villa interested in signing new winger in January
Aston Villa are interested in a move for Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu.
Jurgen Klopp reveals several reasons why Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo
Jurgen Klopp has listed reasons why Liverpool moved to sign Cody Gakpo this winter, insisting it was not simply to bulk up squad numbers.
Graham Potter press conference: Reece James injury; Zakaria impact; Nottingham Forest team news
The highlights from Graham Potter's pre-match press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea.
Jurgen Klopp makes Robert Lewandowski comparison with Darwin Nunez & Cody Gakpo
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he sees the potential in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo and so is not worried if they are not prolific scorers for the Reds immediately.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea confident on Badiashile; Suarez's next club
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Chelsea's interest in Benoit Badiashile, Luis Suarez's next club and more.
