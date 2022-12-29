ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Pro Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby Discovered Blessings From Difficult Experiences

By Ananya Panchal
 3 days ago

The three-time Paralympic gold medalist reminds fans to practice self-forgiveness.

Brenna Huckaby.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Brenna Huckaby is known for her inspirational words . The SI Swimsuit model and Paralympic snowboarder recently posted an uplifting reminder that everyone can learn from on Instagram.

“Sometimes bad things happen to us to make space for better, more aligned opportunities,” read the Dec. 28 post. Her caption also included an encouraging message.

“I was talking to another amputee friend yesterday about life after disability and how many blessings were born from such a ‘negative’ experience,” the 26-year-old wrote. “She brought up the comment we both so often hear people say, ‘I don’t know how you’re so positive. I couldn’t do it.’ We both laughed because we hear that comment way too often and it’s funny because it’s pretty easy to be positive when so many [blessings] happen to us each day.”

Huckaby, mom to two daughters, Sloan and Lilah, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma when she was 14. Her right leg had to be amputated and soon after, she turned to snowboarding as her “ rehab .”

“Cancer was hard. Disability is hard. but these experiences don’t remain negative when you allow yourself to heal and move on,” the three-time Paralympic gold medalist continued. “Life events whether it’s on the scale of disability or everyday experiences like financial distress are hard but we are all capable of moving through them and living a beautiful life despite them.”

As 2023 is on the horizon, Huckaby wants fans and followers to be forgiving when setting new intentions, goals and visions because “plans change, life changes, WE change and that is more than OKAY.”

