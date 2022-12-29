Local partners begin study of Community Center feasibility

The wheels are in motion to explore the feasibility of creating a regional wellness center in Isanti County.

A number of local agencies – the city of Cambridge, Isanti County, Allina Health, Cambridge-Isanti Schools and several public and private entities – have announced that they have formed a “Regional Wellness Center Working Group” to study the feasibility of such a project.

The wheels for this study started turning on Monday, Dec. 19, when Cambridge City Council approved several measures that would create the group that would study the opportunity to create such a site.

A regional wellness center could include amenities such as child care, a community center with “swim and gym” elements common to a YMCA, physical therapy and rehab services, and community programs, among others.

At this point, the facility is strictly in the discussion phase.

According to Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel, the discussion began roughly a year ago.

“Around December of 2021, County Administrator Julia Lines was looking at the [Minnesota Extended Treatment Organization] site on the south end of the city, and there were several ideas floated around as to what to do with that site,” Vogel said. “At the time, we dug up the aquatics study [of a similar project from roughly a decade earlier] and shared that; for several reasons, that site didn’t work.”

Vogel said that discussion did create an awareness that such a facility might be worthwhile for the area.

“Julia from the county, [Superintendent] Nate Rudolph from the [Cambridge-Isanti] School District, [President] Josh [Shepherd] from Allina Health and I started actively touring facilities around the state to look at what they were doing and how they were doing it,” he said. “There are cities as small as 2,000 people that have community centers and similar types of amenities.”

Vogel said the discussions on the project quickly added more people.

“I think it’s becoming increasingly difficult for one entity to create [something like this],” he said. “Local governments don’t have the luxury of a lot of excess to spend, spend, spend and put the burden on people.

“So we’re looking at creative solutions and ideas on how to work with partners in the community – work with the city, work with the county, work with nonprofits and religious leaders and community leaders – to advance a project of this magnitude with little or no impact on taxpayers.”

Among the individuals who spoke at the Cambridge City Council meeting were Lines from the county, Shepherd from Allina Health, Cambridge Rotary President Steven Hage, and Bill Berg, lead pastor of New Hope Community Church and Isanti County commissioner-elect for District 2.

“Sometimes you have the opportunity to explore something that’s really, really exciting, and this is one of those things,” Lines said. “It just feels like the stars have aligned.”

Berg agreed, adding: “We’re all pursuing this dream together. … My passion also stems from my involvement in the Allina review of public health, looking at the state of Isanti County, where we have isolation and substance abuse issues, and a concern for mental health.

“A wellness facility would help tackle all three of those.”

Cambridge City Council approved authorization of the Regional Wellness Center Working Group that would include Steve and Sue Hage, Greg Carlson, Marjanae McGowan, Christina Thayer Anderson, Nick Nehman, Nikki Klanderud, Lines, Vogel, Berg, Rudolph and Shepherd.

Council also accepted donations of $10,000 from the Initiative Foundation and $17,000 from the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board to cover the costs of the first portion of a feasibility study, then also approved engaging Visible City, a St. Paul company focused on “strategic decision making in cities.”

The final step by Cambridge council was to approve a resolution of joint support between the city, the county, the medical center and Cambridge-Isanti schools to work together to explore the project.

The wheel continued to spin on Tuesday, Dec. 20, when the Isanti County Board of Commissioners was presented with the joint support resolution.

“The hope is to use the data that they will generate through asking community residents — and even beyond the borders of our county — what do people want to see? What will they pay to come use a facility like this? And what does that look like?” Lines said. “Because we would use that data then to ask for some state bond funding for preconstruction work.”

Lines also mentioned that Allina is hopeful to possibly have their new medical center site be an option for a wellness center. Although, Lines confirmed, they may come across wetland issues and that idea is still unclear.

She also confirmed for the board that this resolution is simply to formalize the group that will move forward with gathering data for a possible wellness center.

“So it’s still up in the air to exactly what (it will be)?” Isanti County Board Chair Terry Turnquist asked.

“Exactly,” Lines responded. “Which is why we’re wanting to have this company come in — it’s called Visible Cities — who will do some research for us and some surveying and that kind of thing to make sure it’s an appropriate fit for a regional facility.”

With little discussion, the board approved the resolution unanimously.