Related
Shortage continues for assisted living facilities
Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages. That’s according to the latest report from the Virginia Health Care Association. The survey found that 86-percent of these long-term care facilities believe their staffing situation worsened over the last year – a five-percent increase since 2021.
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 24% last week
Nearly 900 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
Va. farmers will help set national policy issues for 2023
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—Virginia Farm Bureau Federation members will join other farmers and ranchers from across the country as they shape national policies during the 104th consecutive American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show. . Eight VFBF voting delegates and eight VFBF women’s delegates will attend the event,...
Is the 'tridemic' still happening in Virginia?
Health officials are encouraging Virginians to follow safety tips and get vaccinated in the midst of the holiday gathering season.
Youngkin vows to shrink wait list for developmental disability services
Thousands of Virginians with developmental disabilities are in need of state support but stuck on a wait list.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
Statewide environmental news roundup – Dec. 2022
A contributed perspectives piece by the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV) Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a regular series of contributed news roundups about statewide environmental and news. This piece highlights, with links to further coverage in various media outlets, recent environmental news stories of significance to Virginia, with a focus on energy and the environment.
Virginia State Police marks graduation of 34 from 138th Basic Session training
The Virginia State Police marked the graduation of 34 members of its 138th Basic Session training on Friday. The eight-week session included more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.
New study: Food hardship in Virginia up among working people, children and seniors
The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 54 percent in Virginia, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data. Over that year,...
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology.
A Cure For High Drug Costs in Virginia?
State lawmakers are weighing a new tool to curb high drug costs: a review board that would be able to set payment limits for some medications. Del. Karrie Delaney, a Fairfax County Democrat, plans to push the idea this year. A similar proposal was introduced in the state Senate last year but did not pass. A Senate committee voted unanimously to defer the issue until 2023.
Health officials warn Virginians about heightened potential for carbon monoxide poisoning during winter
The Virginia Poison Center is warning residents about the dangers posed this winter by 'the silent killer' -- carbon monoxide.
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will give its largest award ever. The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development...
Sierra Club rejects governors decision
The Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club says it’s spent the last year working toward climate solutions that benefit all residents of the commonwealth. But they see Governor Glenn Youngkin’s decision to pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as detrimental to that goal. Chapter spokesperson Tim...
