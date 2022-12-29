Here Are Some Smart Moves Borrowers Should Make While the Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness Is Still Up in the Air

Read full article on original website
Here Are Some Key Things to Consider Before Tapping Your Retirement Savings to Pay Off Credit Card Debt
With the average interest rate on credit cards at historic highs, many people are being dinged with higher monthly charges than ever on on their balances. As a result, they may be wondering if it's a good idea to tap their retirement savings — specifically their 401(k) plan — to pay off the debt.
Building Emergency Savings Is a Top Financial Resolution for 2023, Survey Finds. Here's How to Get Started
Increasing emergency savings is a top financial goal for many Americans heading into 2023, a new survey finds. Here's how to increase the cash you have set aside. When it comes to financial resolutions for 2023, there's one goal at the top of many people's lists: building an emergency fund.
Trump Tax Returns Show Former President Was Subject to $10,000 SALT Cap — But Experts Say He May Have Sidestepped the Limit
Donald Trump's income tax returns for 2015 to 2020 were publicly released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee after a lengthy legal battle. The tax returns show that he paid at least $5 million in state and local taxes each of those years. Starting in 2018, his tax deduction for those SALT payments was capped at $10,000.
