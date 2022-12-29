Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Digital Trends
Dell’s best laptop for working from home is 47% off today
The new year is coming quick, and along with it a great chance to reinvent yourself and your career. If you’re aiming for a work from home life, or already have one, that might mean an upgrade in your equipment to show a commitment in upholding your half of the work from home bargain. Why not do that with one of our favorite Dell work from home laptops while it is on a massive sale? Right now at Dell, you can get the Vostro 3510 for just $489. It is usually priced at $927, so you’ll be saving $438 on the purchase. There are also a wide range of discounts on Dell’s basic service and ProSupport plans, as well as the Accidental Damage Service plan, making this the best of our laptop deals to get your work year started on the best foot.
63+ Best Amazon After-Christmas Sales That Might Even Be Better Than Black Friday
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the holiday sales still keep on coming! Though plenty of gifts have now been unwrapped and delectable holiday feasts consumed, it's still the season for saving some serious bucks on a few of your favorite things, from TVs to shoes and everything in between.
Women's Health
Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now
BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
This refurbished iPad Air 16GB bundle is now only $149.99
Stack CommerceSave nearly 70 percent with this eco-friendly deal.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 47 percent on a new LG Gram 14
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with some nice options for anyone looking to start 2023 with a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you score huge savings on the LG Gram 14 and other excellent alternatives.
Phone Arena
Improved cooling system for Galaxy S23 series means no CPU throttling is necessary
You might recall (and then again, you might not) Samsung tipster Ice Universe pointing out that the low Geekbench scores for the Galaxy S23 line indicated that there was something amiss with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powering the Galaxy S23 models. Geekbench is a benchmark test used to measure and compare the central processing unit CPU on the chipsets that power smartphones (it works with processors on other types of devices, but we are focused on handsets for this story).
Phone Arena
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Digital Trends
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale
Whenever Apple deals go online, such as in Best Buy’s flash sale to end the year, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts on MacBooks. If you’re one of them, here’s your chance because the retailer has slashed the price of the 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD by $400, bringing its price down to $1,599 from its original price of $1,999. You’ll want to hurry if you’re interested in the offer though, because discounts on MacBooks rarely last until the end of the sale as stocks run out first.
Digital Trends
JLab’s new earbuds are smaller than a dime, and it says $99 hearing aids are on the way
Ahead of next week’s CES 2023 show in Las Vegas, JLab is giving us a sneak peek at what it will be showing to attendees. The company, which has a reputation for very affordable audio gear, is showing off its JBuds Mini, a $40 set of wireless earbuds that are tiny — 30% smaller than the JLab Go Air Pop, which were already remarkably small. They come in a charging case that’s designed to attach to a key ring, much like the Skullcandy Dime, and the entire package is no bigger than most wireless car keyfobs.
Engadget
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti leaks reveal specs and potential price
NVIDIA is expected to reveal its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at CES next week, but it preemptively leaked the specs. Thanks to new rumors, we have a sense of the GPU's likely price too. The RTX 4070 Ti is slated to have 12GB of GDDR6X memory with 7,680...
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft is preparing Windows 11 for devices with foldable screens arriving in 2023
The Microsoft He wants his products to be available on all platforms. Giant wants Redmond to adapt Windows 11 operating system for computers of all kinds. The operating system should be usable on desktop computers, laptops, and even laptops with a foldable screen, such as Asus Zenbook 17 Vol. Microsoft...
MSI Unveils New Titan Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini-LED Display
Joining MSI's long line of beefy gaming laptops is the new Titan GT77, pairing mini-LED display tech alongside a 4K resolution and high refresh rate.
Nvidia Confirms GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Specifications
Nvidia lists GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its own website, then removes it.
Digital Trends
One week with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 made me a folding phone believer
Prior to the iPhone, cell phones came in all sorts of interesting form factors. We had flip phones, sliding phones, tiny phones, and more. I remember one of my first cell phones was a hybrid of a smartphone with a flimsy flip cover that I got through Sprint. Then came phones like the Motorola Razr, which everyone had; if you didn’t, you weren’t “cool.” But once the iPhone came out, every phone after began to look the same — a slab of glass and metal.
Comments / 0