One of the coolest events in sports returns to Boston on Monday when the Fenway Park plays host to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. This will be the Bruins' fourth Winter Classic appearance and first since 2019. They are 2-1 in these games, including a 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The Penguins are 1-1 in this event, including an exciting shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the first ever Winter Classic back in 2008.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO