However You Feel About Outdoor Games, Blame Sidney Crosby

Are you getting to the point where the NHL’s outdoor Winter Classic franchise is getting a little stale? Blame Sidney Crosby. Or are you perhaps thrilled that the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday are playing in their third Winter Classic – and sixth regular-season outdoor game – when they take on the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Well, you can heap lots of credit on, you guessed it, Sidney Crosby.
2023 Winter Classic live stream: How to watch Bruins-Penguins at Fenway Park

One of the coolest events in sports returns to Boston on Monday when the Fenway Park plays host to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. This will be the Bruins' fourth Winter Classic appearance and first since 2019. They are 2-1 in these games, including a 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The Penguins are 1-1 in this event, including an exciting shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the first ever Winter Classic back in 2008.
Crosby looks back on his baseball days ahead of Winter Classic

BOSTON -- Sidney Crosby said Sunday that the first time he attended a professional sporting event, it was at Fenway Park. His dad, Troy, said he's pretty sure that's right. Crosby might be off on some of the details, so we'll leave out his account of the game. Hey, it was a long time ago.
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
Sabres visit the Senators after shootout victory

Buffalo Sabres (18-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-17-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -129, Sabres +109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Ottawa has...
