taylorvilledailynews.com
Multiple Fire Depts Respond To Fire In Assumption
The Christian County EMA has released a press release concerning a fire in Assumption. At approx 2218 Friday, Assumption Fire was dispatched for a fire in a residence. Upon arrival there was fire showing through the rear roof of the structure. Fire personnel made a quick attack on the fire and were able to get it under control before the fire could majorly extend into the main 2 story structure. The fire was contained to the rear of the residence and one upper story room. All occupants made it out of the residence safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross with a place to stay.
Effingham Radio
Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Friday December 30th
CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP: LUTHERAN NORTH VS. HIGHLAND.
southernillinoisnow.com
Hit and run driver downs power pole and lines early New Year’s morning
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a pickup truck that struck and shattered a power pole in the 4200 block of Tonti Road just west of Route 37 early New Year’s morning. The sheriff’s department reports the incident also brought down power lines. Tri-County Electric...
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, December 30th, 2022
A 34-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property. Brock Linder of South Elm was taken into custody by Centralia Police and transported to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Shane Bell of Brookside Avenue in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Amber L. Sandstrom of Newton for an Effingham County original warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Amber was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
animalpetitions.org
Five Dogs Reportedly Left Outside in -16 Degree Temps Deserve Justice
Target: Scott Rueter, States Attorney, Macon County, Illinois. Goal: Seek maximum punishment for couple accused of leaving dogs outside in below zero temperatures. Five dogs were apparently found freezing to death outside a home in Decatur, Illinois. Thanks to concerned neighbors, authorities were notified of the situation. When sheriff’s office...
WAND TV
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Resident Circuit Court Judge discusses what will change with cashless bond
Marion County Resident Circuit Court Judge Mark Stedelin has explained how the arrest process will change with the implementation of the SAFE-T act if it goes into effect as scheduled on January first. While those who are accused of violent crimes will be taken to jail as in the past,...
wymg.com
UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck
An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
Decatur man dead after being shot on New Year’s Eve
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lt. Scott Rosenbery of the Decatur Police Department said they responded to a report of a man shot several times on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. and located a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was then transported to a local […]
channel1450.com
MacArthur Goes Back to Back at Prairie Farms Classic
Decatur MacArthur picked up the 57-53 win over Quincy in the Prairie Farms Classic championship game on Friday night after eliminating a 12-point first quarter deficit. Kris Walker finished the game with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds; Azarion Richardson led all scorers with 19 points.
WAND TV
Shelby County State's Attorney and Assistant State's Attorney both resigning
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced her resignation. Kroncke said she has accepted a position with the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office, Special Prosecution Unit. She starts in that position February 1. Her resignation takes effect January 31. "As State's Attorney I have...
