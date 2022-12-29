ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

southmag.com

A Door Slams, A Window Opens

A Savannah native from the cradle, Bill Edwards, has become a household name to the people of the Hostess City. For the last twenty years, commuters have tuned in to 97.7 FM to hear his updates on the goings-on, and much to his surprise, he became the iconic morning show host, the familiar and comforting voice on everyone’s drive to work.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
SAVANNAH, GA
amazingamerica.com

A Coastal Adventure from St. Augustine to Savannah

• Nombre de Dios (mission) • Savannah Historic District (Savannah, Georgia) Most readers will be familiar with Florida’s famed coastal drives running through popular destinations such as Miami and Tampa. In this space, we’re going to focus on one of our favorite routes that ought to be talked about a whole lot more: St. Augustine to Savannah, a three-hour driving tour full of beaches, history, and spectacular outdoor activities—with the added bonus of getting to experience Georgia too!
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year. A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Hilton Head to host Polar Plunge

State, universities come together to battle addiction …. The South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction brings research universities and the State together. Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket …. City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Murdaugh, Parker’s to be tried together...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the area to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party  The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
SAVANNAH, GA
intothelightadventures.com

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
SAVANNAH, GA
travelyouman.com

How To Get To Daufuskie Island (Parking, Location, And Best Times)

One of the South Carolina Sea Islands, Daufuskie Island SC is about one mile across the Sound from Hilton Head Island. It’s one of the most distinctive and undeveloped islands on the east coast, with delicious cuisine, seductive artists, well-known writers, Billie Burn, and a rich history. On this article about How to get to Daufuskie Island, we will be sharing all basic information that you need to know. Enjoy our comprehensive guide to the island, which includes directions, advice on how to get about, ideas for things to do, places to eat, and places to stay.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Enmarket Arena is bringing massive crowds to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Arena is a new wave of entertainment in the Southeast brining thousands of people to Savannah to enjoy the talent and entertainment held within the arena walls. Celebrating their one year of amazing events in February 2023, the Enmarket Arena has welcomed musical acts including The Eagles, Reba, Pitbull, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

South’s Greatest Medical Professionals 2022/23

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the medical field?. A: The sense of self fulfillment when I help someone reach their dream smile. Seeing my patients leave with beautiful smiles that I helped create and being a small part of all their stories is why I love what I do.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Savannah Police seeks perfume thieves. Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in...
SAVANNAH, GA
Local Life

Restaurant News in Hilton Head & Bluffton

Curated news this month includes a new Thai restaurant coming soon and must-try products from some of our favorite local restaurants. Click to read more. Get the latest restaurant news on Hilton Head & in BufftonPhoto byCurated by LOCAL Life Magazine.
BLUFFTON, SC

