Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SavannahTed RiversSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Rain clears as people prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Savannah to countdown to midnight as New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place across the Hostess City. Crowds have gotten bigger along River Street as Saturday afternoon has gone on. All eyes were on the weather...
southmag.com
A Door Slams, A Window Opens
A Savannah native from the cradle, Bill Edwards, has become a household name to the people of the Hostess City. For the last twenty years, commuters have tuned in to 97.7 FM to hear his updates on the goings-on, and much to his surprise, he became the iconic morning show host, the familiar and comforting voice on everyone’s drive to work.
counton2.com
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah
Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
wtoc.com
Ring in the new year with a firework show along Savannah’s waterfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for something to do to ring in 2023, you may want to head to River Street. On December 31, the Savannah Waterfront Association will host a firework show that is free to the public. Julie Musselman, the Executive Director of the Savannah...
amazingamerica.com
A Coastal Adventure from St. Augustine to Savannah
• Nombre de Dios (mission) • Savannah Historic District (Savannah, Georgia) Most readers will be familiar with Florida’s famed coastal drives running through popular destinations such as Miami and Tampa. In this space, we’re going to focus on one of our favorite routes that ought to be talked about a whole lot more: St. Augustine to Savannah, a three-hour driving tour full of beaches, history, and spectacular outdoor activities—with the added bonus of getting to experience Georgia too!
wtoc.com
Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year. A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
WSAV-TV
Hilton Head to host Polar Plunge
State, universities come together to battle addiction …. The South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction brings research universities and the State together. Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket …. City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Murdaugh, Parker’s to be tried together...
LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the area to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
intothelightadventures.com
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
travelyouman.com
How To Get To Daufuskie Island (Parking, Location, And Best Times)
One of the South Carolina Sea Islands, Daufuskie Island SC is about one mile across the Sound from Hilton Head Island. It’s one of the most distinctive and undeveloped islands on the east coast, with delicious cuisine, seductive artists, well-known writers, Billie Burn, and a rich history. On this article about How to get to Daufuskie Island, we will be sharing all basic information that you need to know. Enjoy our comprehensive guide to the island, which includes directions, advice on how to get about, ideas for things to do, places to eat, and places to stay.
Enmarket Arena is bringing massive crowds to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Arena is a new wave of entertainment in the Southeast brining thousands of people to Savannah to enjoy the talent and entertainment held within the arena walls. Celebrating their one year of amazing events in February 2023, the Enmarket Arena has welcomed musical acts including The Eagles, Reba, Pitbull, […]
WMAZ
Coastal Georgia's EF-4 tornado officially the U.S.'s strongest in 2022
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Bryan County, Georgia's EF-4 tornado from April 5 will go down as the strongest tornado in the United States for 2022. The National Weather Service office in Charleston, SC estimated wind speeds of 185 mph with the coastal Georgia tornado. The tornado's path ran for 14.5...
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Medical Professionals 2022/23
Q: What is your favorite part about working in the medical field?. A: The sense of self fulfillment when I help someone reach their dream smile. Seeing my patients leave with beautiful smiles that I helped create and being a small part of all their stories is why I love what I do.
WSAV-TV
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Savannah Police seeks perfume thieves. Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in...
Restaurant News in Hilton Head & Bluffton
Curated news this month includes a new Thai restaurant coming soon and must-try products from some of our favorite local restaurants. Click to read more. Get the latest restaurant news on Hilton Head & in BufftonPhoto byCurated by LOCAL Life Magazine.
Comments / 0