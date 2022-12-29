One person dead, three being treated for smoke inhalation after Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials on scene confirmed one person died in a house fire on Cortez Court Thursday.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said three other people made it out of the home safely. However, they were being treated for smoke inhalation.

The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger.

Nashville firefighters were on scene checking for hotspots around noon. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the home suffered extensive damage. Fire investigators remained on scene Thursday to determine the cause and manner of the fire.

The Nashville Fire Department said the America Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

