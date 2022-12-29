Read full article on original website
Spice Girl’s Daughter Is the Spitting Image of Her Mom in '90s-Themed Photoshoot
Melanie Brown's daughter is following in her mom's iconic footsteps. Phoenix, the 23-year-old daughter of Spice Girls alum Mel B, also known as "Scary Spice," is taking a page out of her mom's book in her latest photoshoot, where she re-created some of the singer's most memorable '90s looks. In...
Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Posting 3 Of His Kids After Sharing Video With True: 'Be A Father To ALL Your Children'
Tristan Thompson is feeling the heat! On Tuesday, December 27, the NBA star shared a sweet video of himself dancing in the kitchen with his and Khloé Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the cuteness didn't distract followers from pointing out that he rarely shows his three other children."I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children, he can’t just pick and choose," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Go be a dad you have other children not just her.""Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your...
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway
"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop mogul captioned her Instagram family photo post Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming the new year with her family by her side. The actress and Goop founder/CEO, 50, said farewell to 2022 on a tropical getaway with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16. In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed Saturday, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together. "Wrapped up...
Beverley Mitchell Hopes Her Time Away from Home Filming Special Forces Inspires Her 3 Kids
"I explained to them, 'Mommy did something that scared her,' " the actress tells PEOPLE exclusively Beverley Mitchell is hoping her time away from her three young children on FOX's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will one day inspire them to step out of their comfort zone and try new things. "I think it's amazing," the 41-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively alongside contestant Jamie Lynn Spears of her journey on the show. "I've got [kids who are] 9, 7, and 2, so they didn't quite understand,...
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photos from Her Pregnancy With Her, Joe Jonas’ 2nd Daughter
A memorable 2022! Sophie Turner has reflected on her year, which included the birth of her second daughter. “What a year friends,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, captioned a Friday, December 30, Instagram carousel of snaps from recent events, including milestones from her second pregnancy. In one pic, Turner — who married Joe Jonas in 2019 — posed for […]
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'
The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl. On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer. In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in...
Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter Casie, 13, Looks So Grown Up At Christmas Party With The Singer: Photo
“Ima xxmas ho,” Machine Gun Kelly (b. Colson Baker, 32) posted on Dec. 27 while sharing a glimpse of how he spent his holidays. Along with the candy-cane red fingernail polish and Santa hats, MGK revealed at a party with his formerly estranged mother and his 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker. MGK rocked an animal-print outfit while he posed in between Casie and his mom for a family photo. The picture showed how Casie — who MGK shares with his ex, Emma Cannon – has grown up and is on her way to becoming a young woman.
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Celebrate Their First Christmas With Son Noah
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are celebrating a very special holiday this year! The couple rang in their first-ever Christmas as parents together, a month after welcoming their baby boy, Noah. The rapper shared a look at the couple's family celebration on Instagram, posting a slideshow of photos featuring...
Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side
A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies with Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'My Bb's'
Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 next month, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½ Kim Kardashian is spending quality time with her little ones over the holidays. On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared some sweet selfies on Instagram featuring two of her kids, daughter Chicago, 5 next month, and son Saint, 7. Kardashian is also mom to daughter North, 9½, and Psalm, 3½, with ex Kanye West. The first snap shows Chicago with her arms wrapped around her mom's neck while both Kardashian...
Popular 2000s Video Vixen Karrine Steffans Reveals She’s Expecting With Nigerian Reality Show Star
The former video vixen who made waves in the rap industry after exposing several artists and her intimate relations with them is expecting her second child, she announced on Instagram. Karrine Steffans, who now goes by Elisabeth Ovesen, announced the news in a post of her holding a positive pregnancy...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
Tom Brady is enjoying some downtime with his kids over the holidays. The NFL star, 45, shared a sweet series of pictures on his Instagram Story Friday hanging out by the pool with his 13-year-old son Benjamin. The first snap shows Ben sitting on dad's lap with his legs stretched...
Blake Lively Shares A Funny ‘Tell Me You’re Pregnant Without Telling Me You’re Pregnant’ Post Ahead Of Birth Of 4th Child
Blake Lively has a great sense of humor about her pregnancy.
Kehlani Debuts New Girlfriend Kiara “Kiki” Russell On TikTok After Sparking Romance Rumors With Letitia Wright
The R&B singer has moved on to a new relationship, just months after calling it quits with ex-girlfriend 070 Shake.
Andy Cohen Asks Nick Cannon About Having More Kids: 'Clearly, I Don't Have a Plan,' Says Dad of 12
Nick Cannon is being honest about his plans for fatherhood. During CNN's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live in Times Square, Andy Cohen asked the Masked Singer host about an "endgame" when it comes to having more children, joking that Cannon, 42, appears to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" after the birth of his 12th child, a girl born Dec. 14 to model Alyssa Scott.
Scott Disick & Penelope, 10, Make Hilarious ‘Excuse Me Bruh’ TikTok Video: Watch
If there’s one thing the KarJenner kids love it’s TikTok! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, took to the social media app on Dec. 27 to participate in the latest TikTok trend. “Excuse me, Bruh,” she captioned the funny clip that also featured her dad, Scott Disick, 39. The audio is from the hit movie Zoolander starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Scott is seen playing the role of Hansel, while P portrays Derek Zoolander. The Talentless founder is seen bumping into his daughter as she playfully falls to the grown. “Excuse me bruh,” Scott said, to which Penelope replied, “You’re excused and I’m not your bruh.”
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Luke Evans Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Fran Tomas, Reflects on 'Incredible Year'
“I'm just happy going into the new year, closing the year 2022,” the actor and musician tells PEOPLE Luke Evans and Fran Tomas close out 2022 with their red carpet debut! On Dec. 29, the pair rocked the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter gala red carpet in style. For the second annual fundraiser, which took place in St. Barth this year, the Fast X actor and the project manager from Spain celebrated their first red carpet together — and a good year behind them. "I'm just happy going into the...
Sam Asghari Responds to Rumors He's Controlling Britney Spears' Social Media
"They're just being protective," Sam Asghari said of fan speculation Sam Asghari is addressing whether he is overstepping when it comes to his wife Britney Spears. The fitness trainer, 28, touched on speculation that he's controlling what the Grammy Award winner, 41, posts on Instagram after she previously admitted that her social spots were "a lie" during her 13-year conservatorship, as she accused father Jamie Spears of controlling much of her life. "I don't even control what we have for dinner," Asghari recently joked to photographers, according to Just...
