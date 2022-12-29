ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Bad To Worse: Stranded Driver Gets Help, Then Handcuffs From Troopers In Capital Region

 3 days ago

A broken down car was just the beginning for a Capital Region man whose Christmas went from bad to worse and ended with him in handcuffs.

State Police in Saratoga County were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, with reports of a disabled vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau.

The driver, 38-year-old Daniel Derusha, of Schenectady, told troopers he was driving when the vehicle ran out of gas.

Police determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Schenectady more than a week prior, on Friday, Dec. 16.

Troopers seized the vehicle and arrested Derusha for third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket to the Moreau Town Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and released.

