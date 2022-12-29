ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Retired Suffolk County Judge Dies At Age 60, Remembered As 'Role Model For Many'

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Theresa Whelan Photo Credit: New York State Unified Court System

A retired Suffolk County judge who died at the age of 60 is being remembered as an inspiration to others.

Theresa Whelan died on Monday, Dec. 26, Suffolk County Women's Bar Association announced.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Whelan, her two adult children, Erin and Joe, and her granddaughter, Andrea.

The organization reported that Whelan served as the Women's Bar Association president from 2002 through 2003 and said she "was a fierce advocate and supporter of our organization, accomplished jurist, loving wife and mother, and will be truly missed by all whose lives she touched."

She began her law career in 1988 as a Suffolk County Assistant Attorney.

Whelan was elected as the judge of the Surrogate’s Court of Suffolk County in 2018 and held the position until she retired in June 2022.

"As accomplished as she was in the legal field, Judge Whelan was also an avid outdoorswoman who enjoyed hiking with her husband, running, biking and kayaking at the beach," the organization said. "Her enthusiasm for life was infectious and inspiring and she was a role model for many young women attorneys."

The wake is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell funeral home in Wading River.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Wading River Congregational Church.

