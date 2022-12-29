El Paso residents roast Biden admin, city as vacant schools open to shelter migrants: 'Neglecting US citizens'

This is horrible, I feel sad for the people in El Paso. These illegals are not pleasant. They bring in nothing but crime. They will fight to take from our American citizens .
This is going on everywhere sadly now! 2 friends of mine have been robbed by migrants and another caught a few talking about robbing him and 2 other woman standing right next to him. he has a translator app on his watch and turned it on and turned the volume up to find they were talking about who to rob! This administration has put all of us in danger and should all be removed from office! all their policies and bills should be null and void due to being traitors to America! and all illegals must be deported and no more may enter until Americans are helped first!
thanks biden!!! he doesn't care!!! biden is trying to destroy our country!! he has brought nothing but destruction to the United states!!! he needs to be impeached!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Comments / 182