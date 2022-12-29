ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso residents roast Biden admin, city as vacant schools open to shelter migrants: 'Neglecting US citizens'

By Elizabeth Heckman
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Comments / 182

Teri Buckingham
3d ago

This is horrible, I feel sad for the people in El Paso. These illegals are not pleasant. They bring in nothing but crime. They will fight to take from our American citizens .

Reply(18)
139
Cher
3d ago

This is going on everywhere sadly now! 2 friends of mine have been robbed by migrants and another caught a few talking about robbing him and 2 other woman standing right next to him. he has a translator app on his watch and turned it on and turned the volume up to find they were talking about who to rob! This administration has put all of us in danger and should all be removed from office! all their policies and bills should be null and void due to being traitors to America! and all illegals must be deported and no more may enter until Americans are helped first!

Reply(11)
109
Michelle Brock
3d ago

thanks biden!!! he doesn't care!!! biden is trying to destroy our country!! he has brought nothing but destruction to the United states!!! he needs to be impeached!!!

Reply(1)
72
 

The Independent

Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds

Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
KFOX 14

Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas

A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
MISSION, TX
