Heber, CA

Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road

By Faith Rodriquez
 3 days ago
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two passengers in a car lose control and end up sinking in a canal east of Dogwood Road on Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), around 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 27, the driver who was a 50-year-old man, and the passenger who was a 72-year-old woman were driving out of Heber, Calif.

They were driving a 2003 Honda Pilot that was traveling southbound on Dogwood Road and south of McCabe Road says CHP.

CHP says for an unknown reason, the 50-year-old man was not able to keep their Honda within the lane and went to the right onto the dirt shoulder.

The man tried to control the Honda but it traveled back across Dogwood Road and overturned into a canal that is located east of Dogwood Road says CHP.

The Honda fully sunk into the canal and the man and woman were not able to escape.

CHP says both were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are also saying impairment doesn't seem to be a factor in the crash and that both individuals were wearing seatbelts.

This case is still under investigation.

The post Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road appeared first on KYMA .

Yuma, AZ
