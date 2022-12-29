ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Kansas trucker jailed for threatening woman, dog at Clearfield motel, police report

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeUTM_0jxrQJn500

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck driver from Kansas was put in jail after police said he threatened a woman and her dog at the Red Roof Inn in Clearfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kNY6_0jxrQJn500
Ricky Baskins, 56 (Clearfield County Prison)

Lawrence Township Police were called around 11 a.m. Dec 27, after the woman reported that a man, later identified as 56-year-old Ricky Baskins, of Kansas City, showed a handgun and threatened to kill the woman and her dog, the police report shows.

Baskins reportedly left the scene and was later found at Sapp Brother’s Truck Stop having his truck worked on. Police said a handgun was found in his truck after getting a search warrant approved.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Baskins was placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $200,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 11

Deport SPICS
3d ago

Sounds like a lawsuit. Bail at $200,00? What’s even stranger is that these modern women want to physically engage with grown men but then go tattle when the man is scary. I wouldn’t believe a word out of her mouth!

Reply
8
Starr Hines
2d ago

To begin with , it would help to know what brought this all about , then we might gleen some insight

Reply
5
Jeffrey Town
3d ago

I wonder what she said or how she acted towards him to begin with?

Reply
10
Related
KYTV

Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
BALDWIN CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas woman charged with death of child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Johnson County woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a child less than six-years-old. Sarah Schweiger, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Johnson County […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
abc17news.com

Police in Kansas City kill man after chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after officers shot and killed a man following a chase. The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City Police Capt. Leslie Foreman said a man called police around 8 a.m. Friday looking for help after his car broke down. When an officer arrived the man emerged from nearby woods pointing a gun. He jumped into the police car and led police on a chase. He eventually stopped, exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers, who opened fire.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox29.com

DA: Pennsylvania troopers justified in killing driver after chase, gunfire

GREENSBURG, Pa - A western Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that state troopers were justified in shooting and killing a driver after a high-speed pursuit through three counties ended in an exchange of gunfire last month. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
St. Joseph Post

Man dies in officer-shooting at Kan. home on New Year's Eve

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to to report of a physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street in Olathe, according to a media release. Officers arrived and contacted a 27-year-old white male inside the...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in shooting outside of Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway. Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Excessive speed plays role in Kansas Turnpike crash seriously injuring 1 in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and crashed on I-70 Saturday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries for the driver. A report from the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 54-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 1986 Cadillac El Dorado. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier wall on I-70 near the 416.6 mile marker shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
WTAJ

DA: Police justified in shooting of Johnstown man in November

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced police were justified in their use of deadly force following a high-speed, multi-county chase that left a Johnstown man dead. Krysten Pretlor, 35, died from a gunshot wound following a 45-mile multi-county police chase that put people’s lives in danger. Ziccarelli said […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
kool1033fm.com

PUNXSUTAWNEY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER INCIDENT IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP

A Punxsutawney woman was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment for an incident that was reported on Tuesday morning in Young Township of Jefferson County. Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a female being combative in the emergency room at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. According to authorities 55...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
HOMER CITY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy