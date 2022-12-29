ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Jacksonville Humane Society celebrates the new year with free pet adoptions

By Lucia Viti
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhqXo_0jxrMxwb00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is ringing in 2023 by offering free pet adoptions during their “New Year, New Pet” adoption special this Saturday, New Year’s Eve and Sunday, New Year’s Day, at their adoption center located at 8464 Beach Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cats and kittens will also be available for adoption at PetSmart located at 8801 Southside Blvd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.

Animals are microchipped, altered, and vaccinated. Additional fees may apply.

Additional details can be found on jaxhumane.org .

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Jacksonville community rallies to help find Spooky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many people, a pet is a member of the family and trying to find a lost pet can be a consuming ordeal. Jacksonville's Jason Horine lost his dog named Spooky back in August and four months later he's still looking for his dog. But as time has gone on, the community has offered more support every day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evie M.

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County first responders, veterans raise more than $5,000 for local boy battling leukemia

More than $5,000 was raised during a Dec. 18 chili cook-off fundraiser for a local Orange Park boy battling leukemia. Clay County first responders and veterans teamed up to help raise money for parents Amber Lang and Zach Taylor whose son, Shane, was diagnosed with leukemia in June of 2019. The fundraiser was held at Whitey’s Fish Camp where guests purchased a ticket at the door to taste and vote on their favorite of 22 batches of chili.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

NYE: No Fireworks in European Village? Check Out What IS Happening

PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2022) While crowds won’t be treated to fireworks over European Village at midnight tonight, as is tradition for hundreds of Palm Coast residents, the Village will have other fun activities going on according to the businesses ready to welcome revelers. Make Memories:. What Some...
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy