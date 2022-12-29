City Representative calls out Mayor on migrant response; Mayor responds

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Outgoing El Paso city council District 6 Representative Claudia Rodriguez, sent a lengthy statement out last night on the city’s migrant response.

Rodriguez says she asked mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration. She says Leeser told her Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso County judge Ricardo Samaniego asked him not to. The Mayor did declare a state of emergency on December 17th.

Following that declaration, national guard troops and Texas Department of Public Safety Personal could be seen along the El Paso border, and the convention center was converted into a migrant shelter.

However, Rodriguez maintains that Mayor Leeser should have issued it sooner.

“He saw what was happening people were sleeping on the streets and it was important that he declared and I’m glad that he did. I felt like he declared a little too little too late at that point,” said Rodriguez.

In addition Rodriguez is calling on President Joe Biden to come and see what’s happening in El Paso first hand.

“President Biden needs to come to El Paso and see what is happening here in El Paso we are a blue city in a very red state and we voted for President Biden in El Paso and it is his responsibility to come and see what he is doing to this community through his policies or lack thereof policies,” said Rodriguez in an interview with KTSM 9 News.

This as migrants continue sleep on the streets of El Paso, many of them from countries subject to Title 42 expulsion.

As we reported Title 42 remains indefinitely after a Supreme Court Decision earlier this week.

Rodriguez lost her seat to Art Fierro who will take office next week.

For his part, Mayor Leeser responded, pointing out that his decision was made in coordination with other governmental agencies, so as not to burden taxpayers by performing any tasks alone.

Below is Mayor Leeser’s full statement to KTSM.

“We have proven time and again in this community that we succeed when we work together, with one voice, not in a silo. The citizens of El Paso know that and should expect no less. I always said that I would declare a state of emergency if and when it was merited in coordination with our partners and I did. I am thankful for the support of the federal government with over $10 million dollars in up front money to deal with this humanitarian crisis, which ensures our response is not a burden to El Paso taxpayers, as well as the collaboration we are receiving from all our partners thanks to the support of Congresswoman Escobar, Senator Blanco, the County Judge, our City Council, our incredible city and county teams as well as many other partners. There is important work to do and we are doing it together. I thank the citizens of El Paso for their support and I look forward to working with our newly elected City Council and all of our strategic partners in the best interest of the citizens of El Paso.” Oscar Leeser, Mayor

KTSM has also reached out to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, and are awaiting a response, which will be added to this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.