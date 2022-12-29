Read full article on original website
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
NOBLE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SHARE CAPITAL
* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SHARE CAPITAL. * NOBLE CORPORATION PLC - THERE ARE OVER A TOTAL OF 134 MILLION A ORDINARY SHARES OF NOBLE ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF USD 0.00001 EACH.
Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital And Voting Rights
* LUNDIN MINING ANNOUNCES UPDATED SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS. * LUNDIN MINING - NUMBER OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO HAS INCREASED BY 119,453 TO 770 MILLION COMMON SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS AS AT DEC 30, 2022
Dominari Holdings Provides Update On Share Repurchase Program
* DOMINARI HOLDINGS PROVIDES UPDATE ON SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC - ON DECEMBER 29, 2022, COMPANY PURCHASED 5,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $3.2139 PER SHARE
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
UPDATE 1-Canada competition tribunal approves $14.8 bln Rogers-Shaw merger
(Adds details from ruling, background) Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's competition tribunal on Thursday approved the C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc that would create the country's second-largest telecom provider after Bell. Rogers' proposed deal had been blocked by Canada's antitrust bureau on...
India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note
BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed on Monday.
New Year Toronto
People watch the New Year's fireworks display over Toronto's inner harbor from Ireland Park after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)
Gold sees best quarter since mid-2020 in a Fed-driven year
(Reuters) - Gold prices were set to wrap up their best quarter since June 2020 on investor expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after its fast-paced hiking cycle kept bullion gains in check. Bullion is only down about 0.7% so far in 2022, and has...
DIARY - Italy to Feb. 28
Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. December PMI manufacturing S&P Global data (0845 GMT). Transport Ministry releases December car sales data (1700 GMT). December state sector borrowing requirement data. Bourse After Hours market closed. Solutions Capital Management SIM...
Nevada Copper Receives $20 Mln From Closing Of Second Tranche Of Restart Financing Package
* NEVADA COPPER RECEIVES US$20 MILLION FROM CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF RESTART FINANCING PACKAGE AND PROVIDES UPDATE
Lula returns for third term as Brazil president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to be inaugurated Sunday for a third term as Brazil's president, in a ceremony snubbed by outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro, underlining the deep divisions the veteran leftist inherits. The swearing-in will cap a remarkable political comeback for 77-year-old Lula, who returns to the...
A quick look at four ASX small-cap precious metal stocks
Panoramic Resources ramped up mining and processing operations in the Savannah Project following the restart. DevEx confirmed high-grade uranium of up to 8.8% U3O8 at the Nabarlek project following assay results. The Gruyere project of Gold Road Resources to meet its 2022 annual production guidance of 300,000–340,000 ounces. Market...
Gold set for 2nd straight yearly drop on rate-hike pressure
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday, but were headed for a second consecutive yearly loss as aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,818.19 per ounce as of 0540 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,824.30.
