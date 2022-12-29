Man allegedly steals nearly $2K worth of heated jackets from Walmart
RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft at Walmart where they say a man stole multiple heated jackets.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers received a report of retail theft that occurred on December 5 around 5:30 p.m. at Walmart in Rush Township.Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft
Police say a man wearing a black puffer jacket, and a camouflage face mask came into Walmart and left the store with approximately 10 HART heated jackets valued at $174.00 each without paying.
The suspect then left the scene in a black SUV.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.
