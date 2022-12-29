Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: France's Lloris, Argentina's Martinez meet in EPL
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The two goalkeepers in the World Cup final — France's Hugo Lloris and Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez — are set to meet again two weeks later as Tottenham hosts Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Lloris will return to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Monday's draw with Brentford. Villa manager Unai Emery is also expected to start with Martinez. Tottenham can move back above Manchester United into the top four — the Champions League spots — with a victory. In the league's other game Sunday, 19th-place Nottingham Forest hosts Chelsea.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man United can end 2022 in top 4; Barcelona derby
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester United has the chance to end a turbulent year by moving into the top four of the Premier League when it plays Wolverhampton at Molineux. A win would move Erik ten Hag's United up to fourth position and two points above Tottenham, which hosts Aston Villa in the first league game of 2023 on Sunday. League leader Arsenal plays at Brighton in the late game. Second-place Manchester City hosts Everton — with Toffees manager Frank Lampard under increased pressure — while third-place Newcastle welcomes Leeds. Also Saturday, it's: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs. Southampton.
BBC
Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid: Late Karim Benzema double earns win in post-World Cup return
Karim Benzema scored twice in the final seven minutes to earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid. The late strikes by the Ballon d'Or winner lift Madrid top of La Liga, a point clear of Barcelona. Benzema, who missed the World Cup through injury, put Real ahead with...
Yardbarker
Newcastle battling Arsenal for £10million Spanish youngster
Arsenal wants to sign Ivan Fresneda as he shines and develops well at Real Valladolid. The right-back is causing ripples in the European transfer market as the likes of Juventus and other top clubs show an interest in him. Many scouts were in attendance as he did well against Vinicius...
BBC
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
BBC
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia & Douglas Luiz increase pressure on Antonio Conte
Aston Villa increased the pressure on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte with victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. An error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in his first game back since the World Cup allowed Emiliano Buendia to score before Douglas Luiz doubled the lead. A lacklustre Spurs, who fell out of the...
MATCHDAY: Liverpool in ‘chasing’ mood, Madrid at Valladolid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Liverpool will look to gain ground on the top four of the Premier League when it hosts Leicester. The Reds are in sixth place and manager Jurgen Klopp said “we are in a chasing mood definitely.” Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday. Leicester was on a good run before the World Cup break but lost 3-0 to Newcastle on Boxing Day. West Ham is just one point and two places above the relegation zone and will host mid-table Brentford.
BBC
WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?
Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
BBC
Scott Parker: Club Bruges appoint former Bournemouth and Fulham boss as manager
Belgian side Club Bruges have named former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as their new manager. Parker, 42, had been out of work since August after he was sacked by Bournemouth following their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, after which he complained about the club's transfer policy. Bruges face Benfica...
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
Jurgen Klopp Likens Darwin Nunez To Young Robert Lewandowski
Klopp was manager of Borussia Dortmund when the German club signed a 21-year-old Lewandowski from Polish side Lech Poznan in 2010.
BBC
Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
Report: Chelsea Register Interest In Nice Midfielder Khephren Thuram
Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Ellis Simms: Everton recall striker five months into season-long loan with Sunderland
Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland. The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances. He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in...
Soccer-Lampard hints at Calvert-Lewin return for Everton against City
LIVERPOOL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to returning for shot-shy Everton but manager Frank Lampard was guarded about whether he would play a part against Manchester City on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players ever, has signed a deal to play for a Saudi Arabian club. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, sources told CBS Sports last month that soccer club Al Nassr had offered the 37-year-old Ronaldo a staggering three-year contract worth $225 million.
