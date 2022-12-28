Read full article on original website
What foods will consume our attention in 2023?
Tinned fish, butter boards and, of course... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) EMMA D'ARCY: A negroni... OLIVIA COOKE: I was going to say the same thing. D'ARCY: ...Sbagliato with prosecco in it. COOKE: Oh, stunning. D'ARCY: Yeah. SELYUKH: Those are the foods that consumed our attention in 2022. But what will...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Morning news brief
The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors accuse the drug wholesale distributors of failing to notify the government about suspicious opioid orders. It's just the latest chapter in a pivotal year for the opioid crisis. More people died than ever before from drug overdoses, as street fentanyl flooded communities. But there have also been major reforms in addiction treatment. This year, drug companies also agreed to pay more than $50 billion to help communities recover from the opioid epidemic. NPR's addiction correspondent Brian Mann joins us now to take stock. Brian, so many people are still dying. Why does the opioid crisis keep getting worse?
A day-in-the-life challenge with inflation
Inflation - it seemed to invade every waking moment of 2022. But really, just how bad was it? Well, let's find out with NPR's Alina Selyukh and Stacey Vanek Smith. ALINA SELYUKH, BYLINE: Rise and shine and pay more. Every day you wake up, everything is a little more expensive, right, Stacey?
From the great resignation to unionizing: Starbucks reflects 2022's labor journey
Worker shortages, rising wages, unionization and automation. In 2022, Starbucks embodied all these trends in the workplace, perhaps more than any other company. From labor shortages to the great resignation, the American workplace shifted enormously in 2022. And perhaps no single company embodies this as much as Starbucks. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith has this report.
Unpacking the Biden administration's approach to China
NPR's Emily Feng speaks with Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University, and Nadia Schadlow, senior fellow at Hudson Institute, about the Biden administration's China policy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. I normally cover China for NPR, and I wanted to just start the new year with a conversation about...
2022 on track to be a record year for shopping returns
NPR's Alina Selyukh talks with PayPal executive Peggy Alford about the surge of post-holiday returns, changes in how we shop, and expectations for next year's consumer spending and the economy. ALINA SELYUKH, HOST:. It's that time of the year again, returns season - unwanted clothes, appliances, doodads and gadgets all...
Scientists dig up biologist Gregor Mendel's body and sequence his DNA
To commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Gregor Mendel, the father of genetics, a group of scientists decided to dig up his body and sequence his DNA. We're almost done with 2022, a year that marked the bicentennial of Gregor Mendel's birth. He's known as the father of genetics because his experiments with pea plants established the basic rules of heredity. And to commemorate the 200 years since Mendel's birth, some researchers decided to dig him up and analyze his genes. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce explains.
Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?
On-air challenge: Every year around this time we do a year-end "New Names in the News Quiz." Here's how it works. I'll name some people you probably never heard of until 2022, but who made news during the past 12 months. You tell me who they are. This list was compiled with the help of Kathie Baker, who played a similar quiz in the past.
Need a new mystery or sci-fi book for the new year? Try one of these reads
As 2022 slides into 2023, we've got some reading recommendations from NPR's Books We Love. Today, several of our co-workers have reviews for fantasy, mystery and sci-fi. HAFSA FATHIMA, BYLINE: Hi, I'm Hafsa Fathima. I'm a producer at Pop Culture Happy Hour, and I enjoy losing my mind over great science fiction. "Nona The Ninth" by Tamsyn Muir is a great example of this. It's the third book in "The Locked Tomb" series and focuses on Nona. She has no idea who she is, can't recall her past, and she lives in a galaxy basically in the middle of a civil war. Her caregivers, Camilla and Pyrrha, seem to know more than she does, but they just won't tell her what's going on. The book picks up after the events of "Harrow The Ninth," answers some pretty important plot questions, but then it goes on to create some more new chaos. I can't say too much without spoiling it, but you can expect some necromancy, bad jokes and plot twists. And I cannot recommend it enough.
Why one NPR correspondent finally ditched DVDs for streaming
Tonight, lots of people will skip the parties and instead curl up with a good movie on any one of a number of streaming services, maybe even falling asleep before the credits roll and long before the countdown to 2023. Scott Horsley may be among them because this year he finally joined the streaming revolution after dropping his old-fashioned DVD by mail service. We thought this was a good chance to check in on the streaming landscape. Scott is, of course, NPR's chief economics correspondent, who joins us now. Hi, Scott.
All Things Considered reflects on its favorite stories and voices of 2022
As the year comes to a close, we want to take a moment to recognize the many people who get this show to you every day. That is right. So we asked some of the staff of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED to tell you about the stories that they will most remember from 2022.
Andrew Callaghan on new Jan. 6 documentary 'This Place Rules'
Next week marks two years since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. This month, a monumental congressional report recommends federal criminal charges against former President Trump for his role in the attack. Now a new documentary on HBO attempts to peel back the beliefs and events that led to that day.
Works from 1927 are about to become part of the public domain
GEORGE OLSEN: (Singing) The moon belongs to everyone. The best things in life are free. MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Phil Harrell looked into what's coming our way on New Year's Day. PHIL HARRELL, BYLINE: We're talking about works from the year 1927. JENNIFER JENKINS: Anyone is free to share them, to...
Encore: Animals had a lot to say in 2022. Here are some of NPR's favorite stories
This year we've shared the mic with many talkative animals and stories about the unique ways they communicate. And today we're rounding up some of our favorites, starting with this piece of friendship advice that NPR's Kelsey Snell and I learned from dolphins. KELSEY SNELL, BYLINE: You know those friends...
What's ahead for the war in Ukraine in 2023
It's been quite a year in Ukraine, and the worst of winter is still ahead. To talk more about what could come next and the challenges that 2023 could bring, we turn to Melinda Haring, the outgoing deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, who's helped guide my reporting in Ukraine. Melinda Haring, thanks for being with us.
Politics chat: President Biden begins 2023 with a politically divided Congress
A divided Congress presents fresh complications for President Biden's agenda. House Republicans meanwhile will likely turn their attention towards investigating the president's son Hunter. EMILY FENG, HOST:. Let's start with politics. President Biden returns to Washington tomorrow, and Congress will be back on Tuesday for what could be a year...
Weekend 'All Things Considered' staff revisit favorite stories of 2022
And finally today, 2022 was filled with big headlines. And Michel Martin and the team here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, they've covered it all. Before we say goodbye, we wanted to introduce you to the people who make it happen. Here they are with the stories they'll remember from 2022.
