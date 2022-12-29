Read full article on original website
Nio EC7 flagship EV: The most aerodynamic SUV in the world?
A low drag coefficient (Cd) is very important for maximizing range, leading automakers to push for more aerodynamic EVs. The Nio EC7, the Chinese automaker’s new flagship SUV, is yet another example of this trend. Unveiled at the company’s recent Nio Day 2022 presentation in Heifei, China, the EC7...
Rivian previews modular hardware for dual-motor electric trucks
Rivian recently previewed the hardware for the dual-motor powertrain it plans to begin offering for its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV alongside the existing quad-motor setup in the coming year. The company tweeted a short video “progress report,” in which principal drive unit design engineer Mason Verbridge...
Aion Hyper GT electric sport sedan revealed
Aion, the EV brand of China’s GAC Group, used the 2022 Guangzhou auto show to present the second model in its new Hyper sub-brand for premium vehicles. The new model is the Hyper GT, a sleek sedan based on Aion’s next-generation AEP 3.0 EV platform, and due on sale in China in 2023.
Additional 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270s allocated for US
The U.S. will receive a few extra examples of the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, the special-edition Polestar 2 electric hatchback unveiled in June and limited to 270 units worldwide. Originally only 47 were earmarked for the U.S. but Polestar has since upped the number to 58 examples, Car...
2023 Toyota Sequoia vs. Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada, Jeep Wagoneer: Full-Size SUV On-Paper Comparison
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia marks a fresh start for the automaker's flagship three-row SUV, which had aged for well over a decade before finally receiving a complete redesign. The Sequoia's V-8 is gone, replaced by a turbocharged, hybridized V-6 promising greater efficiency along with simulated engine sounds—which are almost V-8-like—piped into the modernized interior to make up for the loss.
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II: The Pinnacle of Bespoke Luxury Motorcars – Pursuitist
In the fall of 2022, Rolls-Royce, the storied marque from Goodwood, United Kingdom, launched the pinnacle of bespoke luxury motorcars, the eighth-generation Phantom, known as the Phantom Series II. The Series II will be the last internal combustion engine Phantom model, as Rolls-Royce, like many other luxury brands, sets its...
The ‘World’s Safest Car’ Is the Size of a Motorcycle and Costs $300,000
The ultra-expensive, super rare Tango T600 EV is a vehicle that automaker Commuter Cars believes is the "world's safest car." The post The ‘World’s Safest Car’ Is the Size of a Motorcycle and Costs $300,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Who Owns Leisure Travel Vans?
If you’re looking at Class B vans but really want some additional space, consider the Class C options made by Leisure Travel Vans. This Canadian company manufactures smaller Class Cs that provide more interior space than Class Bs without losing the ease of maneuverability. Let’s learn more about Leisure...
