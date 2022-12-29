ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New York Post

Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to relax despite ‘stock market craziness’

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be “bothered by stock market craziness” after the company’s shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk’s distraction with running Twitter. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, he said he believes that long-term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to make a push to deliver vehicles at the end of this quarter, after the automaker has offered discounts to its vehicles in the United States and China. “Please go all out for the next few...
Popculture

Elon Musk Faces More Scrutiny After 'Full-Self-Driving' Tesla Causes Massive Pileup Crash

The problems continue to mount for Elon Musk. According to a California Highway Patrol traffic crash report, a driver told police their Tesla's "full-self-driving" software braked unexpectedly last month, causing an eight-car pileup in the Bay Area, where nine people were treated for minor injuries, including one juvenile. Reports obtained by CNN Business on Dec. 21 indicate that California Highway Patrol reviewed videos showing the Tesla vehicle slowed down to a stop after changing lanes before crashing. In its Dec. 7 report, the California Highway Patrol said it could not confirm whether "full self-driving" was active during the crash. In a statement to CNN Business, a highway patrol spokesperson said they could not determine whether "full self-driving" was active and that information would be provided by Tesla instead. According to the report, the Tesla Model S was traveling at about 55 mph when it shifted into the far left-hand lane but then abruptly slowed to about 20 mph when it braked suddenly. Eight vehicles were involved in a chain reaction that ultimately caused them all to crash, all of whom had been traveling at typical highway speeds at the time.
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
CNET

Tesla Buyers Are Bailing Because of Elon Musk, the 'Worst Troll'

The last straw for Heather was Elon Musk's vitriolic attacks on Anthony Fauci, one of the world's most respected immunologists and the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For Logan, it was when Musk, days after taking over Twitter, ordered employees to stop paying bills to vendors for services they'd already rendered.
TheStreet

Ten Things Elon Musk Needs to Do to Fix Tesla

Tesla had a bad year 2022. On the stock market, it was a real nightmare. Tesla stock lost more than 65% of its value to end the year at $123.18. It had started 2022 at $352.26. This fall translates into more than $720 billion of market capitalization which have evaporated in one year, a real disaster for shareholders.
Salon

"$7 billion taxpayer bailout": Sanders tells Buttigieg to hold Southwest's CEO accountable for greed

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday urged the Transportation Department to ensure Southwest's chief executive pays a price for mass U.S. flight cancellations that have left passengers and employees stranded around the country, throwing lives into chaos and drawing further attention to the company's business practices.
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Tells Employees ‘Tesla Will Be Most Valuable Company On Earth’ Says To Ignore Stock Decline

Since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's market cap has gone down by more than $600 billion. This has caused a lot of concern to investors and Tesla employees who are all shareholders. However, today in a company-wide email Musk told employees to ignore the EV maker's stock market decline and that he believes Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter

Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
AFP

Between new rivals and a distracted boss, Tesla suffers on Wall Street

Tesla lost a staggering two-thirds of its market value in 2022, a victim of fears about demand for electric vehicles, dismay at Elon Musk's tribulations as head of Twitter and the end of easy money on Wall Street. But to some analysts, the problems at Tesla are more serious and unrelated to Twitter -- mainly because the days where it was the sole player on the electric vehicle market are over.

