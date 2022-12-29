The problems continue to mount for Elon Musk. According to a California Highway Patrol traffic crash report, a driver told police their Tesla's "full-self-driving" software braked unexpectedly last month, causing an eight-car pileup in the Bay Area, where nine people were treated for minor injuries, including one juvenile. Reports obtained by CNN Business on Dec. 21 indicate that California Highway Patrol reviewed videos showing the Tesla vehicle slowed down to a stop after changing lanes before crashing. In its Dec. 7 report, the California Highway Patrol said it could not confirm whether "full self-driving" was active during the crash. In a statement to CNN Business, a highway patrol spokesperson said they could not determine whether "full self-driving" was active and that information would be provided by Tesla instead. According to the report, the Tesla Model S was traveling at about 55 mph when it shifted into the far left-hand lane but then abruptly slowed to about 20 mph when it braked suddenly. Eight vehicles were involved in a chain reaction that ultimately caused them all to crash, all of whom had been traveling at typical highway speeds at the time.

