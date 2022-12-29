Read full article on original website
Mark Martin put emphasis on winning
Among the most popular off-season NASCAR debate topics is the one with this unanswerable question: Who’s the best driver never to have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship? Not the most successful driver. Not the winningest. Not the most popular. Rather … the flat-out best. With 46 poles and 50 victories, Hall of Fame owner/driver the late Junior Johnson is certainly a candidate, as is current driver Denny Hamlin. Going into 2023, Hamlin has 36 poles and 48 victories (including three Daytona 500s) in 17...
Ross Chastain Could Easily Fall Into a NASCAR Club Nobody Wants to Join in 2023
Ross Chastain should be on guard against a step back in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.
Rusty Wallace Paid a $5,000 Fine, but NASCAR May Not Have Seen It as ‘Change’ for the Better
Rusty Wallace tried getting in the last word after using a costly bad word on the radio.
Jeff Gordon Jumped Off a 23-Foot Cliff to Ring in the New Year a Few Years Back
During his 26-year career as a NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon encountered danger pretty much on a weekly basis. Like every other driver who competes in the sport's highest level, Gordon consistently hit speeds of nearly 200 MPH, wrecking several times and coming close to catastrophe even more frequently. Guys who race as long as Gordon did come to embrace that intensity and crave that adrenaline rush, to the point that, even in retirement, they're still looking for other exciting ways to get the ticker pounding. Even in his 50s, Gordon is looking for every opportunity to experience the extreme. He may have traded in the racing suit for a business suit, but thanks to all the money he's made over the years, he can afford to get the blood pumping in, let's just say, more exotic ways.
NASCAR: 10 drivers most likely to make 2023 playoffs that didn't in 2022 | RYAN PRITT
With 15 drivers earning playoff entry via regular-season win in 2022, to go along with Ryan Blaney, who pointed his way in, it's difficult to imagine a wilder battle for the postseason that what we saw last season. But with only Kurt Busch not returning from last year's postseason field,...
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Alex Bowman Is on Thin Ice at Hendrick Motorsports as the 2023 NASCAR Season Approaches
Alex Bowman's contract to drive the No. 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports expires at the end of the 2023 season.
Tulsa Shootout flagman hit by race car (Video)
Watch the video of the scary incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa Shootout is currently underway in Oklahoma. The week-long indoor dirt race hosts Outlaw karts on the bullring oval just ahead of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Watch the Tulsa flagman video below. In most racing events, the flagman...
NASCAR Classic: New series using old rule books on the way?
Historical NASCAR racing series appears to be in the works. NASCAR team owner Justin Marks announced the ‘NASCAR Classic’ idea to social media in mid-December. The idea would see NASCAR race cars for eras prior back in-action on modern racing circuits. Immediately, the idea was welcomed by nostalgic...
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Kaulig Racing’s Proposed AJ Allmendinger Roval Challenge Ends the Year on a Fun Note
Kaulig Racing wrapped up 2022 with a social media post putting a purported $16 million on the line.
The Death of NASCAR Superstar Fireball Roberts
Glenn "Fireball" Roberts was a NASCAR superstar in the early 1960s. Roberts was on Lap 7 of the 1964 World 600 at Charlotte when Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett crashed. Roberts tried to avoid the wreckage, but instead he also crashed. The wreck was one of the most horrifying in NASCAR history.
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
INTERVIEW: Cameron McAdoo on the long, fun process of preparing for Supercross
Careening around the bleached-out hillsides of Corona, California, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki-racer Cameron McAdoo has been making a spirited effort to prep for the opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship next Saturday, January 7. The Iowa native hopes and expects 2023 to be his year in 250cc supercross competition. Seventh overall in the 2022 AMA 250SX East Region standings does not reflect the season McAdoo had last winter as he was second in the points behind Jett Lawrence before hitting the dirt in a crash at St. Louis. But now, McAdoo is confident in his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team’s equipment as well as his own technique, strength and fitness for the supercross season ahead.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
Inside the SCCA: Hoosier Super Tour live streaming plans
In this episode we do a deep dive into the 2023 Hoosier Super Tour live stream plans. It’s an exciting time for the club. The Super Tour live stream is not only adding video but it’s a completely re-imagined concept. I caught up with the guy who’s going to make it all happen — the owner of DriversEye Live, Brendan Kaczmarek. You’re going to love his passion for the club and the product he plans to deliver. We’re also going to reveal who this year’s Super Tour announce team will be.
Ekstrom leads Dakar prologue for Audi
Mattias Ekstrom and his Audi RS Q e-tron E2 led the way as the Sea Camp at Yanbu woke early to the sounds of revving motors as the end of the year marked the beginning of the 2023 Dakar Rally. Before the 5,000 kilometers/3,100 miles to be raced over 14 long, desert days came the Prologue Stage. A short, sharp 13km/8.1-mile track on the shores of the Red Sea would determine the starting positions for tomorrow’s much more meaty 368km/229-mile timed special stage.
OPINION: 10 great moments in sports cars 2022
While making a mental inventory of the most interesting stories in sports car racing this year, many great moments came to mind. The U.S. sports car racing season begins and usually ends with two of the greatest endurance races in the world — the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Both were once again stellar events with plenty of drama, but several aspects of this year’s Rolex were particularly enthralling.
Stories that made 2022: America’s classic corners
As the white flag waves on 2022, we asked RACER’s writers to reflect on the story from this year that resonated the most with them, based on any criteria they saw fit. Today, Editor-in-Chief Laurence Foster relates which pages of this year’s RACER magazine content were the most memorable for him.
