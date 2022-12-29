Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lights Out — Inoperable traffic signal causes minor mayhem downtown
Driving in downtown Cleveland near one particular intersection has been especially chaotic this week.
cityofmentor.com
OSHP Warns Against Impaired Driving This Holiday Weekend
This year, the New Year’s Eve holiday is different from years past. The holiday is also mixed with a college football playoff game, featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers who intend to watch football and/or celebrate the new year to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
Lanes reopen on I-90 E near Lakewood
Lanes have reopened after a disabled vehicle delayed traffic on I-90 East near Lakewood Thursday evening.
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
wtuz.com
Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash
An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
cleveland19.com
Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials. The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed. Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash. Police...
Crash delays traffic on I-77 southbound in Stark County
Traffic is backed up after a crash on I-77 southbound in Stark County Friday night. I-77 southbound is closed beyond Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue because of the crash.
Police respond to a rash of vehicle thefts, attempted thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Edgewater Drive. A female resident of an Edgewater Drive condominium development called the police department at 7:38 a.m. on Dec. 19 to report her vehicle was missing from the parking lot. Grand theft vehicle: Lake Avenue. A resident of a condominium at Lake...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport increases parking rates for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on taking a trip out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport sometime starting next year, prepare to pay more to keep your car parked there. The airport announced its new payment structures for parking, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The following...
Drunk man arrested after vehicle crash; bike rider steals package from porch: Brook Park police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Spafford Road & Aerospace Parkway. An intoxicated Cleveland man, 43, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Dec. 16 after he became involved in motor vehicle crash on Spafford at Aerospace Parkway. Details of the crash were unavailable. When police arrived,...
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police issue New Year’s Eve warning: ‘celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued their annual reminder urging residents not to participate in celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations. A spokesperson for Cleveland police said the practice is “illegal and dangerous,” stressing that the consequences “can be significant and serious.”. The...
Police in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Eastlake offer free steering wheel locks for certain Hyundai owners
The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department is giving out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicle owners after a rise in Hyundai vehicle thefts across the area.
3 men hospitalized after New Year’s Day Canton house fire
Three men are being hospitalized after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.
A man and his dogs make it back alive after Jeep crashes in ravine: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Car crash, squad call (declined), road closure: Chagrin River Road, Route 87. A man and two dogs escaped serious injury after their Jeep went off the roadway and into the ravine shortly after 10 a.m. Dec. 21, coming to rest on its side. A caller was flagged down by the...
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm
CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
cleveland19.com
Car theft suspect on the loose from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of jumping out of one car and stealing another on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him and the suspect vehicle. Police said the man jumped out of an older black and...
Cleveland.com
Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
