The Complete List of John Connolly Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. John Connolly is the best-selling Irish author behind multiple gripping crime thrillers, including the critically acclaimed Charlie Parker detective series. Before...
The Complete List of Jude Deveraux Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Jude Deveraux is the American author behind more than seventy books, including romance, historical fiction, mystery, and magical realism. Many of...
Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022
Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
The Best Books We Read in 2022 (That Weren’t Published in 2022)
I’ve discovered a secret to reading joy in recent years, and I share it with anyone who listens. It’s this: don’t get too hung up on the hot-off-the-press buzzy books. If you’re steeped in BookTok or Bookstagram, or you’re a professional book nerd — a bookseller, an author, a podcaster — that can be hard to do. You might want to be part of the conversation about the new books; you might want the social media likes that come from posting about a novel everyone is excited about. Maybe a certain book is zeitgeist-y and relevant to your life or the broader culture right now. And sometimes, the allure of other people’s enthusiasm is impossible to resist. If you’re around a lot of enthusiastic people — either in real life, or online — then that allure is even more powerful.
Are you bored yet? Five great books to snuggle down with over the Christmas break
The presents have been opened, the loved ones dispersed and the booze is all gone. What better time to settle down to a good book? The long, dark days between Christmas and the new year offer a time to catch up, but also to explore, reflect and revisit. These suggestions will fatten up your inner bookworm for the year ahead.
Exciting 2023 Book Releases: December 27, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Big Swiss, Chain-Gang All-Stars, Real Self-Care, and more books they’re excited to read in 2023!. Give the gift of Tailored Book Recommendations! And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘7 Women And A Murder’ On Netflix, An Italian Whodunnit Featuring ‘White Lotus’ Star Sabrina Impacciatore
7 Women And A Murder on Netflix is an Italian murder mystery that’s could probably also be called Buon Natale: A Knives Out Mystery. When a wealthy man is murdered on Christmas, the seven women in his life who have assembled at his home for the holiday, each one eccentric, each one with a plausible motive, try to determine which of them is the killer. 7 WOMEN AND A MURDER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A car travels along an otherwise deserted stretch of snow-covered road. Inside is a woman smoking a cigarette and telling her driver that the...
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Goodreads Users
Whether you’re a casual reader or a certified bookworm, chances are you’ve heard of Goodreads, a popular book-driven social media site where thousands of users review and discuss their recent reads. The site can be a great place to discover new reads, especially when Goodreads releases its annual...
The best music books of 2022
Rock and pop music has been obsessed with its own past almost from the start: by 1959, a New York record store called Times Square was doing a roaring trade in what it called “oldies”, selling mid-50s doo-wop singles to teenagers already convinced the golden age of rock’n’roll was over. That said, a kind of industrialised nostalgia took root in the early 90s, the era of the heritage rock magazine and the lavish retrospective CD box set. Thirty years on, there’s a nagging sense that all the great stories about pop’s history might have already been explored – an idea to which Danyel Smith’s Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop (Random House) is a necessary corrective. A smart blend of memoir and penetrating analysis, it frequently deals in righting wrongs or highlighting oversights. These are usually born out of a lethal cocktail of racism and sexism, not least in the story of the Sweet Inspirations. Best known as Elvis Presley’s backing singers, they are recast by Smith as pivotal figures in the development of US pop, the thread that links Van Morrison to Whitney Houston and Paul Simon to Aretha Franklin.
Marie Kondo Gives Her Best Advice For New Year Decluttering And Organizing
The new year means a fresh start. If you want to start the year off well-organized, here are Marie Kondo's top tips for decluttering your space and your mind.
22 books we're looking forward to in 2023
A new year means new beginnings. A clean planner (maybe planning for the first time or trying out a different system of organization), a fresh start. And a whole new crop of books to read. Print books declined slightly in unit sales for the first part of 2022, a drop...
Fiction to look out for in 2023
During the lockdown years, I kept reading articles by novelists saying how unproductive they were feeling, how virus narratives had colonised their subconscious minds, destroying the creative impulse. 2023’s novels – or at least those of them I’ve read – suggest otherwise. It’s an extraordinary crop, with memorable books from both celebrated and lesser-known authors. As usual, I’ve concentrated on those released in the first half of the year and have left first novels to the New Review’s best debut novelists feature.
How are books made?
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How are books made? Julia, age 10, Petoskey, Michigan Books are material things – usually made of paper, ink, thread and glue – but a lot of work goes into making them before they get assembled into something you might find at a library or bookstore. Most of this work has to do with a book’s content, the writing and art on its pages. Cooking up ideas Book authors usually begin the writing process by brainstorming ideas. They...
Happy New Year, and Happy New January Sci-Fi, Horror, and Fantasy Books
There are two prominent themes among the new January books: YA fantasies and horror novels, with several entries in each genre. But there’s also plenty of sci-fi (including the latest from io9 co-founder Annalee Newitz!) and adult fantasy awaiting your eyeballs—so start 2023 off right, with a new book or two!
A Book Review: "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston Hughes
My copy of "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston HughesPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. I picked this surprising book up at a thrift store about a month ago. I thought I’d read one story a day for two weeks. When I read the first story, I had to read the next. I got through almost half the book before realizing how late it was. This happened each time I picked up the book. I finished it in about three days. If wanted to I could have read it in one sitting.
A Legendary Illustrator Used Fairy Tales to Influence World War 1
How do you rally a nation behind a military campaign? As history has shown, wartime propaganda can take many forms and encompass numerous types of media. Some of these, like posters and films, have a long tradition of wartime activity. But there are some that are less widely-used which have nonetheless made an impact on different nations’ military mobilization — including, of all things, fairy tales.
Check out the Best Books on Audible of 2022 — Plus, the Top Books of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, literary lovers everywhere are reflecting on their favorite (and least favorite) books of the year. For those perpetually seeking more books to add to their TBR or are always on the hunt for their next favorite book, Amazon's audiobook and podcast service Audible allows readers to listen along rather than holding physical or digital copies.
